Louisiana's public school superintendent stands with other state officials to ban TikTok in public schools
The popular video-sharing app TikTok has been gaining a lot of negative attention lately among US lawmakers. Fearing TikTok could potentially be a threat to US security by releasing confidential information which can then be used to harm our country. US lawmakers feel they need to take control before it could potentially get out of hand,
kalb.com
State Rep. Mike Johnson, Connect LA urge residents to ‘challenge the map’ for statewide internet access
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - State Representative Mike Johnson is backing the effort of one state department that is looking to cancel out the digital divide across the state. The Federal Communications Commission has published new broadband service and availability maps, which will be used to determine how much funding states across the country will receive from the federal government to provide internet access to underserved areas within their state.
State of Louisiana Awarded Over $567,000 for Continued Support of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention
State of Louisiana Awarded Over $567,000 for Continued Support of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the State of Louisiana had received $567,366 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention, to increase the availability of delinquency prevention and intervention programs for at-risk youth, to improve the juvenile justice system, and to maintain compliance with the JJDP Act’s four core requirements. This project intends to aid both state and local efforts.
Louisiana audit finds issues with agency that provides benefits for state employees
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Office of Group Benefits filed inaccurate financial reports for the fifth consecutive year in 2022, due in part to the lack of an "effective review and reconciliation process," according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Waguespack issued a report last week that examined the fiscal year 2022 financial information, reporting and compliance at the Office of Group Benefits, which provides health and life insurance benefits to state employees, retirees, and dependents. ...
La. state health officer discusses latest COVID status after holidays
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Health experts predicted to see a rise in COVID cases after the holidays and it’s what we’re seeing right now in Louisiana. As we start 2023, WAFB sat down with Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health, who’s been the main face you’ve seen since the start of the pandemic.
Louisiana superintendent urges schools to remove TikTok
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s education chief urged public schools and systems Tuesday, Jan. 3, to remove TikTok from public devices amid concerns about security and the privacy of users’ data. Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is the latest state official to urge restrictions on the...
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: $24M North Louisiana Crime Lab facing possible closure due to lack of funding
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Built with a price tag of $24 million, the North Louisiana Crime Lab in Shreveport is the backbone of the area’s criminal justice system. The lab processes around 15,000 pieces of evidence each year, helping police and prosecutors in 29 parishes convict criminals in drug, firearms, and murder cases. But it turns out, Louisiana lawmakers have never given the lab the cash it needs to operate at full speed. In fact, the lab is now facing a multi-million-dollar budget hole thanks to rising crime and increased costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
La. offering $1,000 literacy tutoring vouchers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Department of Education officials are announcing $1,000 literacy tutoring vouchers for eligible students. The vouchers are for students who participate in the Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program. Officials said the program already benefits hundreds of Louisiana students in PreK through fifth grade. Officials said...
This Louisiana Parish Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the longest life expectancy in the state.
What does Kennedy not running for governor mean for the ballot? Political experts weigh in
Senator John Kennedy announced Wednesday that he will not be running for governor, saying he is better suited in the senate. Some political experts believe he would have be the frontrunner republican candidate had he thrown his name in the hat.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
New laws in effect in 2023
Louisiana legislators passed 700+ bills during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session. Some of them included suspending/denying driver’s license renewal if the person fails to pay state income taxes, providing liability for publishing or distributing material harmful to minors on the internet, and requiring insurance companies (total loss of insured dwelling with conditions) to provide an advanced payment equal to three months of the increased cost of living required for the household’s members.
Approximately Half a Million Dollars in Extra Grant Payments Awarded to Movie Theaters Affected by the Pandemic Across Louisiana
Approximately Half a Million Dollars in Extra Grant Payments Awarded to Movie Theaters Affected by the Pandemic Across Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder has provided extra grant payments to movie theaters across the state as part of the second wave of financing for cinemas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Hunting Game Birds Over Baited Area, Five Ducks Seized and Donated to Charity
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Hunting Game Birds Over Baited Area, Five Ducks Seized and Donated to Charity. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced on January 5, 2023, that on December 17, enforcement officials cited three persons for alleged migratory game bird infractions in Iberia Parish.
Change coming to Louisiana delinquent law with driver’s license suspension
There's a state law that requires your driver's license to be suspended if the taxpayer state income taxes fall into delinquency of $1,000 or more. However, there's a change to the two-decades-old law. The change seems to be in the taxpayer's favor.
Unpaid Louisiana Income Taxes Could Cost You Your Driver's License
Most people are unaware that, if you fall behind too much or don't pay your Louisiana state income taxes, your driver's license can be suspended or even revoked.
With shortages in weight-loss and diabetes medication, here are some alternatives
NEW ORLEANS — There are two popular drugs used for diabetes in some patients and medical weight loss in others, but you may find that your pharmacy is out of stock. So, there are alternatives that can help you stay on track with your new year's health resolution. If...
Are You Guilty Of Breaking This Simple Louisiana Law?
The website for personal injury attorney, Morris Bart, posted a number of Louisiana laws, that a good number of us could be proven guilty for violating. Thank the Lord that most of these are not longer enforced, but it makes you wonder what prompted the state of Louisiana's need for such legislation to begin with.
Louisiana Created Diet Revealed to be Among Best in the Country
People who live in Louisiana know a lot about food. Unfortunately, our traditional Louisiana diet usually gets us into a bit of trouble with our healthcare providers because we also tend to be overweight from overeating all of this homemade deliciousness. But there is hope for those that love good food and still want to lose weight.
Louisiana lieutenant governor accused of harassing whistleblower
Louisiana State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton has filed a lawsuit accusing Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser of removing her from the physical office and cutting off access to her work after she reported him for "questionable contracts."
