Couch Potato: Can There Be A 7-Game East-West Boys Basketball Series?
Wow! Wow! Wow! What a night for high school basketball in Bladen County. Rivals West Bladen and East Bladen squaring off in three games inside a 1,200 seat East Bladen gymnasium that was packed before the start of the varsity girls game. The combined records of the four varsity teams was 37-8.
Girls Basketball: East Bladen 72, West Bladen 41
ELIZABETHTOWN – Sophomore Laila Smith scored 13 of her game-high 25 points in the opening quarter as East Bladen raced to leads of 15-0 and 24-4 en route to a 72-41 Southeastern Athletic Conference girls basketball victory over West Bladen Friday night. Laila Smith threw in 4 lay-ups, a...
3 Things To Know For Friday
1. High School Basketball: County rivals meet at East Bladen when the Eagles host West Bladen in a Southeastern Athletic Conference tripleheader. The JV boys begin play at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 p.m. and varsity boys about 7:30 p.m. 2. Black Bear: Saturday, 10 a.m., Jones...
3 Things To Know For Saturday
Here are three things to know for Saturday, Jan. 7:. 1. Black Bear: Today, 10 a.m., Jones Lake State Park, 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown. Join a park ranger for a discussion about Jones Lake’s largest mammal. Information: 910-588-4550. (READ MORE) 2. Teen YA Book Club: Monday, 4-5 p.m.,...
3 Things To Know For Sunday
1. Elwell Ferry Closed: It’s because of high water from recent rains. The ferry is scheduled to reopen Monday, Jan. 9 at 7 a.m. 2. Oyster Roast: Thursday, Trinity Methodist Church, 910 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown. Two seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and may be purchased at the church office or Bladen Builders.
NCDMV Closes License Plate Agency in Southport
ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles on Friday closed a license plate agency in Southport. The current agency, located at 4831 Port Loop Rd., Unit 105, was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees license plate agencies, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The Southport agency had been operated by Vera Martin since 2008.
“Lake Water Restoration Project” Update, Sewer Improvement Project, and Land Acquisition on Agenda for White Lake Commissioners
The Town of White Lake Board of Commissioners will hold a meeting on January 10, 2023 at 7 pm. Town Clerk, Pat Kennedy-Taylor, released agenda items for the meeting to be held at the Town Hall building. On the agenda are important topics. There will be a “Lake Water Restoration...
First Baby of 2023 at Cape Fear Valley Health
FAYETTEVILLE, NC – January 1, 2023 – Stiles George McGee was the first baby of 2023 born at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC. The son of Tayvon McGee and Briana Esquilin of Fayetteville, Stiles was born at 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Stiles weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz and was 20.5 inches long.
