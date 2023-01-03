Save $250 on the original Hydrow rowing machine in this January deal

There's no denying that one of the world's most advanced rowing machines is costly, but with $250 off the Hydrow rower , this is definitely a great time to invest. We're big fans of this home exercise machine which provides a comprehensive full-body workout.

Visit the company's website and you can pick up the Hydrow Rower for $2,245 – that's down $250 from the usual price of $2,495. Shoppers in the U.K. can also grab it for £1,795 (down from £1,995) and it's possible to spread the cost if you don't want to splash the cash all at once.

One of the best rowing machines we've tested, the Hydrow rower comes complete with a 22” touchscreen display offering a series of challenging rowing workouts. However, you'll have to pay extra for membership.

Still, you're certainly going to be getting value for money. Not only will you benefit from a warranty of up to five years, you'll be taken through your paces by a set of instructors helping you to focus on form. You can also tap into a sense of community and compete against others. At its core, the rower is a capable machine that's solidly built and boasts computer-controlled electromagnetic resistance.

Hydrow Rower | Was $2,495 , now $2,245 at Hydrow

As well as providing a comfortable experience that puts all of the emphasis on keeping fit, there are more than 3,000 workouts to keep you busy. You just need to have sufficient space to house it (and you can't fold the rower away for storage either). You also need to purchase an all-access membership to the Hydrow app and that will cost $38 per month.

Even so, it's a premium product that won't disappoint and it's sure to provide heaps of motivation.