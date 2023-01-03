ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

Shiba Inu Whale Activity Surges On Hype Around The Upcoming Shibarium Launch

Ethereum whales are busy amassing Shiba Inu ahead of the anticipated Shibarium launch. Whalestats shows that the meme crypto was among the top ten most purchased tokens among the top 2,000 largest Ethereum investors as of this week. What is fueling the high whales’ appetite is the much-awaited Shibarium. It...
zycrypto.com

SOL Jumps 40% In A Week As Solana Ecosystem Flares With Massive Activity

Solana, one of the largest proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, has been going bonkers, jumping over 40% in the past seven days on the back of BONK, a dog-themed token that recently debuted on the Solana ecosystem. Launched on Dec. 25, BONK is a meme coin modelled after Shiba Inu and features a...
zycrypto.com

Indonesia Mulls Launching National Crypto Exchange Amid Industry Turmoil

Indonesia is considering setting up a national crypto exchange to keep pace with the fast-changing financial landscape. Citing a Wednesday report by Bloomberg, the exchange is expected to launch later this year before the country assigns the Financial Services Authority (FSA) control over such assets. Presently, crypto assets in Indonesia are policed by “Bappebti” -the country’s commodities futures trading regulatory agency responsible for regulating commodity contracts.

