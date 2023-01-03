ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

golfmagic.com

Billy Foster RIPS Scottie Scheffler on first tee at Kapalua: "Greedy..."

Former World No.1 Scottie Scheffler revealed a hilarious moment between himself and Billy Foster, the legendary caddie and carrier for US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. As we are all aware, Scheffler had a fairly good season in 2022. He won the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC Match Play and of course, The Masters.
TEXAS STATE
golfmagic.com

Tom Kim reveals why he babysat Jordan Spieth's son over Christmas

New Nike signing Tom Kim has revealed he spent Christmas day with Jordan Spieth, wife Annie and their son Sammy. Kim - who asked this fantastic question after a slam-dunk eagle at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - has rented a property in Texas, near Spieth. It will serve as...
HAWAII STATE
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career

Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth was putting when he heard betting talk. What followed is epic

Jordan Spieth first saluted. And you, laughing, may have doubled-over. “You gotta love that exchange,” analyst Billy Kratzert said Thursday on PGA Tour Live. Got to. The year is but a few days old, but we already have a Spieth moment for 2023. But no, this did not feature a spectacular hole-out, though the engaging superstar also did that Thursday during the Tournament of Champions first round. And no, this did not involve a missed 2-footer, though he did that, too, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
HAWAII STATE
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf rocked by the loss of ANOTHER top executive

LIV Golf have reportedly been hit by the loss of another top executive. According to Sports Business Journal, the breakaway tour are no longer working with Matt Goodman. Goodman held the position of president of franchises for the Saudi-financed circuit. LIV Golf received further bad news earlier today when it...
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro faces BACKLASH for untucked shirt at Tournament of Champions

Valero Texas Open champion J.J. Spaun embraced the Maui crowd in the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions by "hanging loose" with his untucked shirt. Spaun's game was certainly relaxed and carefree on Friday on the Plantation Course as he carded a 5-under 68 to reach 14-under for the week. He and Scottie Scheffler are just two shots behind Collin Morikawa.
KAHULUI, HI
golfmagic.com

Xander Schauffele FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions

Xander Schauffele was forced to withdraw during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. Schauffele confirmed after the first round that he was suffering with back pain. He picked up the injury during Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge in December. The 29-year-old told the...
golfmagic.com

Callaway Paradym Irons Review: "You won't be short of the pin with these!"

Very long (which might suit some players); superb consistency when it comes to shot data across the entire set; they look and feel incredible. Callaway has launched its exciting new Paradym irons for 2023 and GolfMagic's Equipment Editor Alex Lodge has wasted little time in putting them through their paces.
The Associated Press

PGA Tour commissioner on LIV: 'It's product versus product'

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan described a landscape Sunday of two rival leagues going down different paths, even as the PGA Tour is still trying to formulate plans for a revamped structure in 2024. “We’re at a point now where it’s product versus product,” Monahan said. He spoke in a formal setting for the first time since the Tour Championship in August, when he outlined a 2023 schedule of elevated tournaments that average $20 million in prize money. The PGA Tour began its year at Kapalua for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded league that Greg Norman launched in June, finished its inaugural year with eight tournaments.
HAWAII STATE
golfmagic.com

Two-time Masters champ worried about tension with LIV Golf players at Augusta

Two-time Masters champion and golf legend Ben Crenshaw admitted his deep concern at the tension and awkwardness that LIV Golf players could bring to Augusta National in 2023. Speaking to Eamon Lynch and Damon Hack on Golf Today, Crenshaw hoped that the focus at the Masters Champions Dinner would be on Scottie Scheffler and on the tournament for the rest of the week in April.

