Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods accused of DELIBERATELY avoiding subpoena notice in antitrust case
Tiger Woods has been accused of deliberately avoiding attempts to be served notice of a subpoena. Attorney Larry Klayman - who is representing LIV Golf League player Patrick Reed in his defamation action against members of the golf media - has filed an antitrust case against the PGA Tour. Lawyers...
golfmagic.com
Billy Foster RIPS Scottie Scheffler on first tee at Kapalua: "Greedy..."
Former World No.1 Scottie Scheffler revealed a hilarious moment between himself and Billy Foster, the legendary caddie and carrier for US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. As we are all aware, Scheffler had a fairly good season in 2022. He won the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC Match Play and of course, The Masters.
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim reveals why he babysat Jordan Spieth's son over Christmas
New Nike signing Tom Kim has revealed he spent Christmas day with Jordan Spieth, wife Annie and their son Sammy. Kim - who asked this fantastic question after a slam-dunk eagle at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - has rented a property in Texas, near Spieth. It will serve as...
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career
Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth was putting when he heard betting talk. What followed is epic
Jordan Spieth first saluted. And you, laughing, may have doubled-over. “You gotta love that exchange,” analyst Billy Kratzert said Thursday on PGA Tour Live. Got to. The year is but a few days old, but we already have a Spieth moment for 2023. But no, this did not feature a spectacular hole-out, though the engaging superstar also did that Thursday during the Tournament of Champions first round. And no, this did not involve a missed 2-footer, though he did that, too, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
Ben Crenshaw Concerned About Masters Media Circus With LIV Golfers At Augusta
Two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw worried about LIV Golf saga spilling over at Augusta
Jordan Spieth politely let a golf fan know his gambling chatter was a little loud after sinking a putt
Jordan Spieth is no fool. He knows a good percentage of fans at the golf course have their own stakes on the results of the game he’s playing. He’d probably just appreciate it if they didn’t talk about their bets so loud that he can hear it while attempting to putt.
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf rocked by the loss of ANOTHER top executive
LIV Golf have reportedly been hit by the loss of another top executive. According to Sports Business Journal, the breakaway tour are no longer working with Matt Goodman. Goodman held the position of president of franchises for the Saudi-financed circuit. LIV Golf received further bad news earlier today when it...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro faces BACKLASH for untucked shirt at Tournament of Champions
Valero Texas Open champion J.J. Spaun embraced the Maui crowd in the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions by "hanging loose" with his untucked shirt. Spaun's game was certainly relaxed and carefree on Friday on the Plantation Course as he carded a 5-under 68 to reach 14-under for the week. He and Scottie Scheffler are just two shots behind Collin Morikawa.
golfmagic.com
Xander Schauffele FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions
Xander Schauffele was forced to withdraw during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. Schauffele confirmed after the first round that he was suffering with back pain. He picked up the injury during Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge in December. The 29-year-old told the...
golfmagic.com
Callaway Paradym Irons Review: "You won't be short of the pin with these!"
Very long (which might suit some players); superb consistency when it comes to shot data across the entire set; they look and feel incredible. Callaway has launched its exciting new Paradym irons for 2023 and GolfMagic's Equipment Editor Alex Lodge has wasted little time in putting them through their paces.
PGA Tour commissioner on LIV: 'It's product versus product'
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan described a landscape Sunday of two rival leagues going down different paths, even as the PGA Tour is still trying to formulate plans for a revamped structure in 2024. “We’re at a point now where it’s product versus product,” Monahan said. He spoke in a formal setting for the first time since the Tour Championship in August, when he outlined a 2023 schedule of elevated tournaments that average $20 million in prize money. The PGA Tour began its year at Kapalua for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded league that Greg Norman launched in June, finished its inaugural year with eight tournaments.
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth CALLS OUT chatty fan for gambling over his knee knocker putt
Jordan Spieth is renowned for being one of the good guys on the PGA Tour. And the former Masters champion re-affirmed that after hearing two fans chatting during his putting stroke. Spieth - notoriously sketchy from short distances - was playing in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. It's...
Maui musings: Golf a learning curve for some players’ ’wives
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — They had been dating for three months when Jon Rahm’s wife attended her first golf tournament. He was a senior at Arizona State and had already won the Ben Hogan Award as the nation’s best college player. Her knowledge of golf?. “Zero,” Rahm...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm cracks Cam Smith joke after fast start | Tournament of Champions R1
Jon Rahm joked he was targeting Cameron Smith's record score of 34-under par after sharing a three-way tie for the lead after the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. Spain's Rahm, ranked No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking, sits on the top...
golfmagic.com
Lee Westwood slams DP World Tour "behaviour" but insists: "I'll not lose sleep!"
Lee Westwood says he won't "lose any sleep" after the European-based DP World Tour were accused of "abandoning history" by not recognising the English former World No.1 as a past winner of the forthcoming Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. It was revealed earlier in the week that Westwood and a number...
golfmagic.com
Two-time Masters champ worried about tension with LIV Golf players at Augusta
Two-time Masters champion and golf legend Ben Crenshaw admitted his deep concern at the tension and awkwardness that LIV Golf players could bring to Augusta National in 2023. Speaking to Eamon Lynch and Damon Hack on Golf Today, Crenshaw hoped that the focus at the Masters Champions Dinner would be on Scottie Scheffler and on the tournament for the rest of the week in April.
golfmagic.com
Will Zalatoris confirms what we all know about Tom Kim with heart-warming story
Since securing his debut win on the PGA Tour last season, Tom Kim has thrown himself into Tour life in more ways than one as he revealed earlier this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The 20-year-old told the media in Hawaii that he spent Christmas Day with Jordan...
Comments / 0