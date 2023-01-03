Read full article on original website
Tiger Woods accused of DELIBERATELY avoiding subpoena notice in antitrust case
Tiger Woods has been accused of deliberately avoiding attempts to be served notice of a subpoena. Attorney Larry Klayman - who is representing LIV Golf League player Patrick Reed in his defamation action against members of the golf media - has filed an antitrust case against the PGA Tour. Lawyers...
Xander Schauffele FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions
Xander Schauffele was forced to withdraw during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. Schauffele confirmed after the first round that he was suffering with back pain. He picked up the injury during Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge in December. The 29-year-old told the...
Tom Kim reveals why he babysat Jordan Spieth's son over Christmas
New Nike signing Tom Kim has revealed he spent Christmas day with Jordan Spieth, wife Annie and their son Sammy. Kim - who asked this fantastic question after a slam-dunk eagle at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - has rented a property in Texas, near Spieth. It will serve as...
Jordan Spieth was putting when he heard betting talk. What followed is epic
Jordan Spieth first saluted. And you, laughing, may have doubled-over. “You gotta love that exchange,” analyst Billy Kratzert said Thursday on PGA Tour Live. Got to. The year is but a few days old, but we already have a Spieth moment for 2023. But no, this did not feature a spectacular hole-out, though the engaging superstar also did that Thursday during the Tournament of Champions first round. And no, this did not involve a missed 2-footer, though he did that, too, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
Here's why Xander Schauffele is NOT being DQ'd for doing THIS on his new driver
Xander Schauffele has wasted little time in sticking the brand new Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver in his bag at this week's Tournament of Champions at Kapalua in Hawaii, but he's decided to do something a little peculiar on the face of his new weapon of choice. Schauffele, who won...
PGA Tour pro faces BACKLASH for untucked shirt at Tournament of Champions
Valero Texas Open champion J.J. Spaun embraced the Maui crowd in the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions by "hanging loose" with his untucked shirt. Spaun's game was certainly relaxed and carefree on Friday on the Plantation Course as he carded a 5-under 68 to reach 14-under for the week. He and Scottie Scheffler are just two shots behind Collin Morikawa.
Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career
Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
Billy Foster RIPS Scottie Scheffler on first tee at Kapalua: "Greedy..."
Former World No.1 Scottie Scheffler revealed a hilarious moment between himself and Billy Foster, the legendary caddie and carrier for US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. As we are all aware, Scheffler had a fairly good season in 2022. He won the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC Match Play and of course, The Masters.
Report: LIV Golf rocked by the loss of ANOTHER top executive
LIV Golf have reportedly been hit by the loss of another top executive. According to Sports Business Journal, the breakaway tour are no longer working with Matt Goodman. Goodman held the position of president of franchises for the Saudi-financed circuit. LIV Golf received further bad news earlier today when it...
Collin Morikawa's Hawaiian ties, Scottie Scheffler eyeing world No. 1 and J.J. Spaun's untucked shirt (the horror!) among 5 things to know at the Sentry Tournament of Champions
KAPALUA, Hawaii – There is a flicker of excitement in the dark eyes of Collin Morikawa at the mention of playing golf in Hawaii. Front Street in Maui is where his grandparents were born and once owned a restaurant. “Every time we walk by, my dad, I know he...
Ben Crenshaw Concerned About Masters Media Circus With LIV Golfers At Augusta
Two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw worried about LIV Golf saga spilling over at Augusta
Callaway Paradym Irons Review: "You won't be short of the pin with these!"
Very long (which might suit some players); superb consistency when it comes to shot data across the entire set; they look and feel incredible. Callaway has launched its exciting new Paradym irons for 2023 and GolfMagic's Equipment Editor Alex Lodge has wasted little time in putting them through their paces.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Saturday tee times, TV info
The PGA Tour is kicking off the 2023 calendar year in paradise. A 38-player field loaded with winners (and 10 more who made the 2022 FedEx Cup final) continues play Saturday at Kapalua’s Plantation Course for the third round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first of the Tour’s new schedule of designated events.
Matt Fitzpatrick is using a Jack Nicklaus tip that has him contending at Kapalua
It had to be nearly as mind-blowing as hoisting the U.S. Open trophy. When Matt Fitzpatrick made a gutsy par from a fairway bunker on the 72nd hole to win the national championship at The Country Club last June, Jack Nicklaus immediately lauded him with a tweet. “One of the...
Maui musings: Golf a learning curve for some players’ ’wives
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — They had been dating for three months when Jon Rahm’s wife attended her first golf tournament. He was a senior at Arizona State and had already won the Ben Hogan Award as the nation’s best college player. Her knowledge of golf?. “Zero,” Rahm...
Where is Kapalua Resort, its Plantation Course and the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions located?
Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course is home to the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2023 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Hawaiian course has a great look and is a resort course so many want to play.
Two-time Masters champ worried about tension with LIV Golf players at Augusta
Two-time Masters champion and golf legend Ben Crenshaw admitted his deep concern at the tension and awkwardness that LIV Golf players could bring to Augusta National in 2023. Speaking to Eamon Lynch and Damon Hack on Golf Today, Crenshaw hoped that the focus at the Masters Champions Dinner would be on Scottie Scheffler and on the tournament for the rest of the week in April.
Jon Rahm cracks Cam Smith joke after fast start | Tournament of Champions R1
Jon Rahm joked he was targeting Cameron Smith's record score of 34-under par after sharing a three-way tie for the lead after the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. Spain's Rahm, ranked No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking, sits on the top...
