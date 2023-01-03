Read full article on original website
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Reveal Their Reactions to Seeing Clickers in The Last of Us HBO Series
The stars of HBO's The Last of Us series, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, have shared their reactions to seeing the half-zombie, half-fungus infused Clickers for the first time. Revealed in a new interview with IGN (below), Pascal seemed to have a reaction somewhere between disgust and fear, while Ramsey...
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for January 2023
Welcome to 2023, a brand spanking new year of binge opportunities. There's a good to fair chance your January represents a vast sea of free time, thanks to school breaks or requested time off from the salt mines. Allow me to maximise your momentary escape with the best picks from a huge stockpile of blockbuster movies, addictive series and top-shelf original content.
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime Adaptation Announced
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, a comedy horror manga written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata, is getting a TV anime adaptation set to air in July 2023. The story is about a young salaryman named Akira Tendo, who is feeling burnt out by his job and unfulfilled in his personal life. And when a zombie outbreak hits Japan, Akira thinks of it as an opportunity to start over his life as the world is coming to an end around him. He no longer has to worry about going to work, and sets out on a mission to complete a bucket list of goals.
One Piece Anime: New Episode Titles Tease Wano's Epic Conclusion as Animator Hints at Big Moments in 2023
The One Piece anime is going to have a big year in 2023, as the anime’s Wano saga is reaching its conclusion. The show’s animator has also teased that the epic battle between Luffy and Kaido, including the highly anticipated Gear Five transformation, is coming soon. The upcoming...
Fairy Tail and Edens Zero Creator Hiro Mashima Reveals New Manga Is in the Works
Those who follow mangaka Hiro Mashima’s work will be delighted to hear that the author and artist is working on a new manga series. Mashima, who is known for his work on popular series such as Fairy Tail, Rave Master, and Edens Zero, shared the news with fans on a Twitter Spaces session.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Gladiator 2 Is Happening, Casts Paul Mescal as Lead
Prepare to be entertained — again. According to Deadline, Gladiator 2 is finally happening, and Ridley Scott is returning to the helm. The original Gladiator, which hit theaters in 2000, was a blockbuster hit as well as a big winner at the Oscars; the film won five awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for star Russell Crowe.
Koala Man: Exclusive Clip
Koala Man follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians.
Pay More to Play: Why Video Game Prices Could Rise in 2023
The video game industry has lately had to face a difficult truth: hardware and software prices are going up. In the last year, Ubisoft, Take-Two, Xbox, and Sony all formally announced a bump in game prices from $60 to $70, and other AAA publishers such as Activision Blizzard, EA, Square Enix, and Warner Bros. have quietly followed suit with games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Final Fantasy 16, and Gotham Knights. In hardware, the PlayStation 5 got a price bump earlier this year across a number of regions – though its cost remains steady in the US for now.
War Machine's Don Cheadle Revealed He Only Had Two Hours to Decide If He Wanted to Join the MCU
Don Cheadle, the actor who has played James Rhodes/War Machine in the MCU since 2010's Iron Man 2, revealed that he was at his kid's birthday party when he was asked to join Marvel and sign a six-movie contract with very little details. As reported by Variety, Cheadle was speaking...
The Joker Becomes Pregnant With His Own Baby in New DC Comic - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Joker pregnant: words we thought we’d never type, ever. In the latest issue of Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing, writer Matthew Rosenberg wrote a story that saw the Clown Prince of Crime giving birth to a miniature version of himself. The Batman villain known for wreaking havoc in Gotham City is now a father to a mini Joker. It all happened after a confrontation #TheJoker had with Zatanna after his attempt to steal Gotham’s water supply. Zatanna decided it’d be best to cast a spell on Joker where no one would ever have his baby. #DCComics have given us strange plots in the past, but this one is by far the strangest in 2023. In more exciting DC news, Colin Farrell confirmed both the start date of production and shooting length for the upcoming HBO Max Penguin series. And finally, if you’re hoping the HBO The Last Of Us series will extend well beyond the two video games, I’ve got some unfortunate news for you: It won’t.
Borderlands Movie Is Reportedly Getting Reshoots from Deadpool's Tim Miller Instead of Eli Roth
Despite rumors that Deadpool's Tim Miller has replaced Eli Roth as the director of the Borderlands film, the truth appears to be that Miller is just handling a couple of weeks of reshoots while Roth begins work on another project. As reported by Deadline, Roth had to start his work...
Why D&D's OGL Changes are Causing a Major Uproar Among Fans and Creators Alike - IGN Daily Fix
In today's Daily Fix, Dungeons and Dragons owner Wizards of the Coast have made some significant changes to their Open Gaming License, which governs third-party mods to D&D. Among them are major alterations to how content creators might make money off homebrew campaigns (think the super-popular Critical Role gang and the countless livestreamed D&D campaigns out there). In video game news, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Project Red has settled a lawsuit with their own stockholders, paying $1.85 million USD. Hopefully Cyberpunk 2077 drama is over with, because the game is great now on current-gen consoles. Over on the Resident Evil front, fans worried that the new RE4 remake will be drastically different from the original should fear not: Capcom has stated that the three main areas of Resident Evil 4—the village, castle, and island—will be intact, and even expanded on. What are your thoughts on the Dungeons and Dragons changes? Let us know in the comments!
Valorant Episode 6 Cinematic Shows Western Ghats With Harbor Teasing a New India-Based Map
Riot Games has released a new cinematic trailer for Valorant’s upcoming Episode 6 update. The trailer includes a look at the latest map, Lotus, which is set in India. The trailer shows Valorant’s newest agent who is also Indian, Harbor, along with Astra. They discover the new location while travelling through a jungle. The map is shown to have a large structure resembling a temple adorned with pink lotus flowers.
Joker Pregnant and 10 Other Crazy Clown Prince Stories
The Clown Prince of Crime, Mr. J, the Pale Man, or whatever you want to call him – there’s no denying that the Joker is one of the most iconic comic book creations of all time. Introduced all the way back in 1940’s Batman #1, the Joker has some 83 years of comic book capers to his name.
Genshin Alhaitham Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Alhaitham is a new Genshin Impact character who is set to become playable in the upcoming Version 3.4 update. He is a 5-star sword user, who uses the power of Dendro. Officially showcased in the Version 3.4 special program, Alhaitham has a "calm and clear" mind, preferring to use logic over emotions - occasionally seeming a little insensitive to others, but as he isn't particularly sociable, he isn't overly concerned about this. Here's everything we know about Alhaitham's release date, skills, and abilities.
PUBG Mobile Version 2.4 Update With Martial Showdown Event Out Along With New Bruce Lee Collaboration and Tribute Teaser
PUBG Mobile's latest update, 2.4, includes a new event, map, gameplay updates, and cosmetics. The update also marks the start of a collaboration with Bruce Lee, featuring a limited-time martial arts-themed event with new skins and outfits. The event will start on January 10. The update introduces the Martial Arts...
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 Is a Big Update Featuring the Lantern Rite and Alhaitham's Playable Debut
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 “The Exquisite Night Chimes” will arrive on January 18. It will bring the annual celebration of Lantern Rite to Teyvat, as well as a music festival, Paper Theater performance and mini-games like Radiant Sparks. Inazuma will also feature two new competitions such as the...
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: Hands-On
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 truly pushes the question of whether there's ever too much gaming monitor. With a massive 57-inch wingspan and 7,680x2,160, this gaming monitor is a spectacle to behold.
One Piece Odyssey - Official Demo Overview Video
Join One Piece Odyssey producer, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, for an update on the upcoming RPG's free demo, which will be available from January 10. The demo will focus on the first one-two hours of the game, which sees Luffy and his crew members landing on a mysterious island called Waford and meeting Lim and Adio. Save data from the One Piece Odyssey demo will be transferable to the full release of the game.
