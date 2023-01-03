Read full article on original website
Bamboo Airways debuts cargo airline
Vietnamese airline Bamboo Airways has launched cargo carrier Bamboo Airways Cargo JSC (BAC). The company said in a press release on January 3: “This is the airline’s latest movement in the overall strategy to build an aviation ecosystem, develop Bamboo Airways’ member companies, and create more favorable conditions for the airline to thrive in the coming time.”
AfA optimistic US air cargo industry can ride out a recession
A global recession looms ahead but air cargo setbacks look set to be short-lived, writes Airforwarders Association (AfA) executive director Brandon Fried. The recent half-point raising of interest rates by the US Federal Reserve signals that inflation still lingers within the American economy as the likelihood of a global recession seems more realistic.
Where now for UK air cargo? A year in review
2022 saw its fair share of challenges within the logistics industry, as the UK continued to navigate post-pandemic life and the government underwent reforms. As the economy returned to a new normal, air cargo has proved its value as a key link in keeping the country’s supply chain intact, but has also created opportunities and enabled expansions in international trading.
Emirates SkyCargo invests for the future
The last 14 months have been a busy period for Emirates SkyCargo. Not only has the carrier been managing heightened demand – at least until the second half of last year – and the recovery of bellyhold operations, but it has made a series of investments. Firstly, in...
Air Cargo News’ most read in 2022
Last year was another turbulent year for the air cargo industry as the rapid growth experienced in 2021 turned to decline and capacity began to open up as passenger networks re-opened. Despite the demand declines, volumes stayed ahead of pre-Covid levels and rates remained far above the levels achieved in...
US SMEs explore nearshoring to avoid supply chain disruption
US small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are moving their supply chains closer to their home market at a faster rate than predicted to help minimise supply chain disruption. A survey from Gartner-owned consultant Capterra shows that 88% of the 300 SMEs surveyed plan or are currently in the process of...
Rates end 2022 on a flat note but ahead of pre-Covid levels
Airfreight rates on key trade lanes ended the year on a flat note, but remain above pre-Covid levels. The latest statistics from the Baltic Exchange Airfreight Index (BAI) show that average rates – both contract and spot – paid by forwarders on services from Hong Kong to North America in December stood at $6.50 – flat compared with November and down 48.9% on a year ago.
First project shipment for K+N’s B747
Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) has completed its first engine shipment using its Boeing 747-8F aircraft. The team in Chicago transported a nine-tonne Rolls Royce aircraft engine onto its B747-8F aircraft – named Inspire – from Chicago to Hong Kong. According to K+N, it took four people, three pieces...
DHL: Demand down but hope as inflation expected to ease
DHL Global Forwarding’s December 2022 ‘Airfreight State of the Industry’ report painted a fraught operating landscape but the outlook isn’t entirely gloomy. Following November’s low volumes, demand continued to remain reduced on most trade lanes and is likely to continue into 2023, said the report.
