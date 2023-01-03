Gervonta Davis was forced to pause his fight with Hector Garcia on Saturday night as Meek Mill and Gary Russell Jr. got into it in the crowd. The five-time world champion superstar was on his way to a ninth-round victory in front of a sold-out Washington crowd. However, Davis got distracted by a scuffle, which turned out to be Mill and Russell’s teams in the front row.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 HOURS AGO