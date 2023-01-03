Read full article on original website
Heavyweight who flattened Deontay Wilder dismisses punch power
Deontay Wilder was a developing force early in his career and didn’t carry the power he does now, according to a heavyweight who dropped the American. “The Bronze Bomber” fought Harold Sconiers in 2010 as an up-and-comer. The fight is etched into Wilder’s history as the former WBC ruler got dropped for the first time in his career.
Meek Mill vs Gary Russell Jr scuffle suspends Gervonta Davis fight
Gervonta Davis was forced to pause his fight with Hector Garcia on Saturday night as Meek Mill and Gary Russell Jr. got into it in the crowd. The five-time world champion superstar was on his way to a ninth-round victory in front of a sold-out Washington crowd. However, Davis got distracted by a scuffle, which turned out to be Mill and Russell’s teams in the front row.
Dave Bautista still won’t forgive Manny Pacquiao, ‘no coming back’
Dave Bautista has stated he remains estranged from former friend Manny Pacquiao seven years after the pair severed any personal ties. The former WWE icon and movie star said the pair would never regain their old status as there’s ‘no coming back’ from what Pacquiao noted in 2016.
Marcos Maidana KO’d Floyd Mayweather’s tooth – now he wears it
Floyd Mayweather lost a tooth to Marcos Maidana, which the Argentinian now wears proudly around his neck. Mayweather took a whack to the face so hard from the South American hardman that he walked away from the fight without a complete set of teeth. Maidana threw a thunderous straight right...
Gervonta Davis blinds opponent before scoring ninth-round victory
Multi-weight champion and Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis blinded Hector Luis Garcia, leaving no choice but to stop the fight in the ninth round. “Tank” was slightly ahead in a competitive fight before Garcia’s team decided to halt the fight in the corner. In the end, the session didn’t get started as Davis took a 28th career triumph.
ONE Championship rising star Victoria Lee dead at 18
Rising mixed martial arts phenom Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Lee’s death occurred Dec. 26, according to an Instagram post Saturday by her older sister, ONE Championship atomweight title holder Angela Lee. A cause of death has not been shared. “She has gone too soon and our...
Conor McGregor reacts to Jake Paul signing with the PFL: “Numbnuts gave away 50% of a future purse if he does an mma bout?”
Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on Jake Paul signing with the PFL. On Thursday, it was revealed that Paul has signed a multi-year multi-fight deal with the PFL. The brash YouTuber-turned-boxer will also help promote the promotion’s pay-per-view series where he revealed fighters will receive 50% revenue. “I’ve...
Ryan Garcia eyed for April 15 in Vegas if Gervonta Davis avoids jail
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia will happen in the spring of 2023 in Las Vegas, provided one of the lightweight stars avoids jail. Davis took care of Hector Garcia in Washington to make another defense of his WBA secondary lightweight title. The Baltimore native is now on a collision course with Golden Boy star Garcia.
‘I’m human!’ Gervonta Davis opens up, rips Devin Haney title win
Gervonta Davis gave insight into his mindset ahead of a Pay Per View return. He also found time to comment on Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney. SHOWTIME® Boxing host Brian Custer sat down with the five-time world champion for an extensive and revealing interview. Davis got candid when discussing...
Gervonta Davis makes 134, VADA drug tested following weigh-in
Gervonta Davis looked weary after scaling 134 pounds for his forthcoming Pay Per View but had to accommodate VADA testing procedures immediately. According to reporter Elie Seckbach, who was riding with Tank after the scaling, VADA pulled the whole team as they entered an elevator. Davis would then undergo VADA...
Deontay Wilder passes on vacant WBC bridgerweight title shot
Deontay Wilder has no interest in fighting for the WBC bridgerweight title after the green and gold strap became vacant, WBN understands. Wilder is eligible to step down and compete for the belt as the World Boxing Council’s number-one contender at heavyweight and a WBC legend with ten title defenses behind him.
Gervonta Davis play fights on stage, something serious is brewing
Gervonta Davis playfully fought with opponent Hector Garcia at the final press conference, but there’s a feeling something is brewing. After a media-fuelled spell following his arrest for allegedly striking the mother of one of his children, Davis has been defiant all week. Brushing the matter off his shoulders,...
Opinion: Boxing won’t miss Jake Paul as YouTuber goes part-time
Jake Paul took one foot out of boxing this week when signing an MMA deal that will hopefully diminish his involvement in the sport for good. The YouTuber has made millions from entering ‘professional boxing’ without facing an actual professional boxer. This type of career by an ‘influencer’...
Down & Dirty 5 fight card confirmed for Jan 28 in Lowell
Reyes Boxing Promotions kicks off their 2023 schedule with “Down and Dirty 5,” Saturday, January 28 at Lowell Auditorium in Lowell, MA. Reyes Boxing Promotions hosted 3 action-packed cards in 2022 featuring exciting matchups between local New England area fighters. In 2023, Reyes Boxing Promotions’ goal is to...
Jaron Ennis promises to be an ‘explosive Mike Tyson’ on SHO PPV
Welterweight star Jaron Ennis promises a knockout performance worthy of the great Mike Tyson on Saturday night in Washington. “Boots” is on a mission to impress and claim a 30th professional victory with a 28th stoppage. Ennis is hoping to take out Karen Chukhadzhian in style. “I’m looking to...
George Foreman misses Muhammad Ali, but not his right hand
George Foreman continues to honor his great friend and rival years after his death by sharing his memories of “The Greatest” Muhammad Ali. ‘Big George’ gets bombarded with questions from fans about that fateful night in Kinshasa, Zaire, when the pair famously traded blows. However, the always gracious Foreman doesn’t shy away from discussing the 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle.”
Jaron Ennis stays unbeaten, faces Errol Spence or Keith Thurman
Jaron Ennis will fight the winner of Errol Spence Jr. vs Keith Thurman after remaining undefeated in the co-main event of Gervonta Davis vs Hector Garcia. The rising welterweight star, known as “Boots,” can boast a 30-0 C.V. with 27 knockouts following a unanimous decision over Karen Chukhadzhian.
Deontay Wilder vs Mike Tyson – Who has the hardest punch?
Deontay Wilder and Mike Tyson are widely looked at as the two hardest punchers the sport has ever seen. But who is the most concussive?. Due to the unreal feats of Wilder’s strength, a considerable debate rages regarding boxing’s hardest hitter. Wilder takes down all comers with a...
Danny Williams: From Mike Tyson KO to white collar boxing at 49
British heavyweight Danny Williams continues to live off his distant victory over Mike Tyson by extending his boxing career into a 28th year. The 49-year-old beat up and stopped former undisputed champion Tyson in a 2004 Louisville shock victory. At the time, Williams sent lightning bolts through the division for taking out Tyson in such a bullying fashion.
Peter Kahn inducted into Florida Boxing Hall of Fame
Peter Kahn, President of Fight Game Advisors, has been announced for induction into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame, Class of 2023. The Induction Weekend will take place the weekend of June 30 to July 2 emanating from the St. Petersburg Hilton in St. Petersburg, Florida. More information can be found at Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.
