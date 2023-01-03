Read full article on original website
binbits.com
Illuvium launches Android, Windows, MAC versions
Fast-raising RPG chain game, Illuvium has released its Android, MAC and Windows version as it enters Private Alpha. The version, Illuvium: Zero has become available to land holders, the firm announced on Twitter. Furthermore, the tweet revealed that upon the completion of the first 6-8 weeks of Alpha, players’ data...
binbits.com
Binance joins ACSS to strengthen compliance standards
In a bid to further strengthen compliance standards within the crypto, popular crypto exchange, Binance has joined the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS). The crypto exchange announced the development in its Friday blog post. ACSS, in the post, was described as the world’s only organization created to bring sanctions compliance professionals together.
