Idaho’s Incredible Cosmic Tubing Hill Must Be on Your 2023 Winter Bucket List
Living in Idaho, we’re incredibly blessed to be surrounded by 19 beautiful ski areas. However, not all of us are graceful enough to enjoy them on skis or snowboards!. We’re not judging. We’re one of you. When our youth group went on a ski trip, we were told “you’re allowed to go tubing, that’s it.” Bless our chaperone’s heart. They didn’t want us to break a leg in the middle of track and field season. They were right…we probably would’ve!
Should Twin Falls Add a Second Hospital or is One Good Enough?
Having a hospital in town is a major luxury to have, especially when not living near a major city. While it is not uncommon to have a hospital of some sort in a smaller town, not every town is so lucky. In case of an emergency, it is nice to have and know that you can be treated, but is having only one hospital in town always a good thing? Yes, it beats not having one at all, but is it good to have a little competition and options? Here are the pros and cons of having only one hospital in Twin Falls.
Majestic Snowshoeing/Ski Escape 3 Hours from Twin Falls
Whether you're new to snowshoeing or you've been at it for a long time, the views at this set of trails about 3 hours from Twin Falls are totally worth the trip. Whoop-Um-Up Equestrian Campground outside Idaho City, Idaho. If you typically hike, snowshoe, or cross-country ski in the south...
The 8 Weirdest Things that Happened in Idaho in 2022
A new year has officially begun and many of us are excited to say goodbye to 2022. While the year was not great for many of us, that doesn't mean that we won't have some fond memories of the year. There was some odd behavior that took place last year, and many of us will shake our heads, laugh, or ask the question, 'why?' Why did some of these things happen and what were people thinking of? Here are some of the most bizarre and odd things that took place in Twin Falls, the Magic Valley, and the state of Idaho in 2022.
Budget Friendly Ski and Snowboard Lessons Near Twin Falls
If you're new to snow sports and looking to get into skiing or snowboarding, the cost can be intimidating. Snow sports can be a major investment, so before you go shelling out your hard earned cash on gear and lift tickets, you might want to spend a day taking lessons at a nearby resort and get familiar with the sport.
What Would You Do If You Could Save a Store in Twin Falls that Closed?
What would you do? What would you do if you could save one of the businesses that closed in Twin Falls in 2022? You can only save one, but which one do you choose? Do you pick one that was a place you enjoyed shopping? Do you pick one of the chains, that while no longer in Twin Falls you can find in Boise or someplace else? Do you pick a store that was local that you enjoyed and couldn't find anywhere? Do you go to a retail store or to a place that you enjoyed eating at? The choice would be tough, but which store would you save, and how often would you visit if it remained open? The stores all closed for a reason, so what would change if they were saved? The power is yours and you can save one store, what would you do?
The Ridiculously Entertaining CSI Bull Bash is Coming Back in 2023
Last year, the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls started doing a rodeo event that is quite possibly the most brilliant play ever. They know that we love going to the rodeo and they also know that our favorite part of the rodeo is the bull riding. So they created the Bull Bash to give us more of what we want, and it’s back for 2023.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Idaho
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Idaho. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular pizza chain Papa Johns held a grand opening celebration for its newest Idaho location in Twin Falls.
New Year's Resolution To Lose Weight In Twin Falls? Check This Out
Nothing inspires a push toward achieving a goal like a prospect of winning a prize. Going to the gym can be hard and motivation is difficult to find on lazy days. It can be easier if you have a friend who goes with you and even easier when you could be winning fame, recognition, and prizes.
City of Rupert Awarded Grant to Improve Water System
RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-The community of Rupert has been awarded a grant from the state to help improve the city water system. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the City of Rupert has been awarded $7,689,257 to upgrade the water system. The money will help drill a new well, make upgrades to existing wells, provide standby power, replace water mains, and add a pressure relief to the city's booster station among other upgrades. The grant is part of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money that the governor directed towards Idaho DEQ. Eight other communities in Idaho were given grant money from a total of a little more than $30 million from ARPA. The City of Rupert was the only community in the Magic Valley to receive the funds.
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-84 in Ada County
BOISE, Idaho — A Washington man died after he was hit by a Subaru Tuesday morning on westbound Interstate 84 in Ada County, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Police said the 35-year-old was "in the lane of travel" when he was hit by the vehicle, driven by a 52-year-old man from Hammett, Idaho. The Hammett man stayed at the scene for police, according to ISP.
eastidahonews.com
Truck driver hit and killed on I-84
BOISE — Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle versus pedestrian collision which occurred Tuesday at approximately 6:36 a.m., on westbound Interstate 84, near milepost 65.9 in Ada County. A black Subaru Forester driven by a 52-year-old male from Hammett was traveling westbound on Interstate 84. A 35-year-old...
Suspicious Man at School Has Parents Asking Questions and Upset
UPDATE: The elementary school sent out a message to parents at around 6 PM on Wednesday night, notifying them of the incident. Every parent that drops their kid or kids off at school expects them to be safe during their time there, and shouldn't have to worry about any threats to their children outside of the diseases that spread like wildfire. More often than not you drop off your kid, you pick them up, and there is no concern or issues. Occasionally something odd will happen that makes a parent raise their eyebrows or question taking their kids to school. When these rare instances occur, parents expect to be notified by the school or local officials, but when they aren't it raises questions and upsets parents. An incident allegedly took place this week at a local elementary school that has some parents upset.
eastidahonews.com
School goes into lockdown, teen taken into custody after gun found in backpack off campus
RUPERT — A teen was taken into custody by local law enforcement Thursday afternoon after a school went into lockdown due to what authorities called “a legitimate threat.”. Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther told EastIdahoNews.com that deputies responded to Minico High School in Rupert after they received a...
