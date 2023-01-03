ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

No. 21 New Mexico lone undefeated team after Purdue’s loss

By JOHN MARSHALL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ci6AA_0k1kd2K300
1 of 3

Purdue had cleared every hurdle in its way, holding the top spot in the AP Top 25 for four straight weeks

Rutgers changed that Monday night with a 65-64 victory that will surely knock the Boilermakers from No. 1.

The loss leaves one undefeated team: No. 21 New Mexico.

The Lobos were picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West Conference, but have exceeded expectations in Richard Pitino’s second season as coach.

New Mexico (14-0, 2-0 MWC) is off to its best start since the 1967-68 team opened 17-0 and last week moved into the AP poll for the first time in eight years.

“We have a refuse to lose mentality,” junior guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. said after the Wyoming game.

New Mexico gets two more chances to prove that this week.

The Lobos first put their undefeated season on the line Wednesday at Fresno State, which is 5-8 and has lost three of its past five games.

Get through that and New Mexico hosts UNLV on Saturday in what should be a raucous atmosphere.

The Lobos played in front of the largest crowd at The Pit in seven years while beating Colorado State last Wednesday and having the Runnin’ Rebels in town will likely draw another 15,000-or-so fans out.

FROG HOOPS

TCU’s football team will play Georgia for a football national championship on Monday.

The hoopin’ Horned Frogs (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) have been on a bit of a run of their own, stretching their winning streak to 10 straight games by rallying from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Texas Tech 67-61 last week.

TCU rose to No. 17 in this week’s AP Top 25, but has a difficult week ahead.

The Frogs kick off their week Wednesday at No. 19 Baylor, which dropped seven spots in this week’s poll after losing to No. 25 Iowa State. The Cyclones head to Fort Worth on Sunday after playing at Oklahoma on Wednesday.

ARKANSAS’ TESTS

TCU isn’t the only team with two games against ranked teams this week.

No. 13 Arkansas is looking to get back on track after struggling offensively in a 60-57 road loss to LSU last week. The Razorbacks scored 20 points below their season scoring average and shot 4 of 25 from 3 in the loss.

Arkansas next will face surprising Missouri.

Picked to finish 11th in the Southeastern Conference, the No. 20 Tigers (12-1) are off to their best start since 2013-14 after blowing out Kentucky last week.

After that, the Razorbacks play at No. 22 Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers had a stretch of two losses in three games before knocking off Washington and Florida their past two games.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The ACC season has started and two teams picked to finish middle of the pack are near the top.

No. 12 Miami (13-1, 4-0 ACC) has been the class of the league so far, entering Wednesday’s game against Georgia Tech on a nine-game winning streak.

The Hurricanes have a half-game lead over Clemson (11-3, 3-0), which off to its best league start since 2017-18 heading into games against Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh this week.

The Panthers (10-4, 3-0) have won nine of 10 games since opening 1-3, including a 76-74 win over North Carolina last Friday. Pittsburgh gets another big test against No. 13 Virginia on Tuesday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial set for River of Lights drunk driving suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a child and severely injuring his father at River of Lights in 2021 will go to trial in late August. Sergio Almanza is accused of driving drunk on an ATV, hitting and killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya, and injuring his father while they were leaving the River of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Coors and Central Sunday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says the vehicle was going north on Coors, just north of Central when a pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk to cross Coors and was struck. Police say the pedestrian was attempting to cross in an area […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy