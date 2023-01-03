January is often a big month for layoffs. Here's what to do in a worst case scenario

Read full article on original website
The U.S. job market is still healthy, but it's slowing down as recession fears mount
The U.S. job market closed out 2022 on a high note. Employers added 223,000 jobs in December, capping a year in which the economy added 4.5 million jobs, more than refilling the deep hole left by the coronavirus pandemic two years earlier. While some big companies have announced job cuts...
Amazon CEO says company will lay off more than 18,000 workers
Amazon is laying off 18,000 employees, the tech giant said Wednesday, representing the single largest number of jobs cut at a technology company since the industry began aggressively downsizing last year. In a blog post, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote that the staff reductions were set off by the uncertain...
Southwest Airlines' holiday chaos could cost the company as much as $825 million
Southwest Airlines says disruptions that led to more than 16,700 cancelled flights over the holidays could cost the company as much as $825 million, according to a company regulatory filing on Friday. Severe weather, staff shortages brought on by the pandemic and an outdated computer system caused the largest domestic...
Buying an electric car? You can get a $7,500 tax credit, but it won't be easy
Uncle Sam wants you to buy an electric vehicle. And he's willing to throw $7,500 your way to make it happen ... if you and the model you want both qualify. The tax credits for purchasing electric vehicles (EVs) got a major overhaul on Jan. 1. EV tax credits have been around for years, but they were redesigned as part of President Biden's massive climate bill signed into law last year. And in the process, they got complicated. Really complicated.
The impact that new salary transparency laws could have
New laws are going into effect in several states that require employers to publish salary ranges for job openings. Was your New Year's resolution to ask for a raise? Well, new salary transparency laws went into effect in a handful of states on January 1, and they just might make your job easier. NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith reports.
Tesla's stock lost over $700 billion in value. Elon Musk's Twitter deal didn't help
For several years, the meteoric rise of Tesla stock has captivated, thrilled and mystified Wall Street. But in 2022, that meteor blazed out. The electric-carmaker's stock lost 65% of its value in 2022. And the company kicked off the new year with yet another plunge, dropping 12% in a single day after disappointing sales figures were announced.
RSV recedes and flu peaks as a new COVID variant shoots 'up like a rocket'
As the new year begins and the depths of winter approach, U.S. infectious disease experts monitoring the "tripledemic" stew of viruses that have been plaguing the country say there's good news — and bad. The good news is the worst appears to be over from the RSV surge that...
