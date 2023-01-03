Hurricane-damaged roofs in Puerto Rico remain a problem. One group is offering a fix.

Read full article on original website
Related
California is getting drenched. So why can't it save water for the drought?
A bomb cyclone hit California this week, knocking out power, downing trees, and dumping massive amounts of water. Some California residents are watching this precious H20 wash away and wondering, why can't we save the water for times when we desperately need it?. The state grapples with drought, but it's...
The fate of America's largest lithium mine is in a federal judge's hands
BOISE, Idaho — The fate of the largest planned lithium mine in the United States is now in the hands of a federal judge who hopes to issue a ruling in a long-running legal battle in the next two months. The proposed mine on Thacker Pass, a remote slice...
California's 'Pineapple Express' relents, with some areas starting cleanup efforts
Some areas of California are finally getting some relief Thursday evening after a massive "Pineapple Express" winter storm walloped the state's coastal and inland areas with strong winds, heavy rain and snow on Wednesday into Thursday. By late Thursday afternoon, René Mendez, city manager for the Bay Area city of...
A newborn was surrendered to Florida's only safe haven baby box. Here's how they work
A newborn was surrendered recently to Florida's only baby box, a device that lets people give up an unwanted infant anonymously. It was the first time anyone has used the baby box since organizers placed it at an Ocala fire station over two years ago. "When we launched this box...
Georgia Today: President honors two Georgians, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6, Delta's free Wi-Fi
LISTEN: On the Friday Jan. 6 edition of Georgia Today: President Biden honored two Georgians at the White House today, case moving quickly for Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 attack, and Delta's free Wi-Fi. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday,...
Georgia House study committee investigates waste in cannabis manufacturing
LISTEN: Democratic state Rep. Mesha Mainor of Atlanta speaks with GPB’s Ambria Burton about Georgia’s House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste Disposal and Recycling. Georgia’s House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste Disposal and Recycling will hold a series of meetings to examine the amount of waste that comes from manufacturing legal cannabis products and possible solutions to fix it.
PHOTOS: The drama-filled process to elect Kevin McCarthy as House speaker
After a chaotic four days and 15 rounds of voting to elect a speaker of the House, California Republican Kevin McCarthy finally emerged victorious early Saturday to convene a new Congress. Here's a peek at what the tense, drawn-out negotiations looked like on the final day, on and around the...
Muscogee Nation and Georgia officials will cooperate on restoring the sacred to the tribe
Hundreds of indigenous people disinterred by archaeologists at the historic Etowah Mounds in Northwest Georgia will be returned to their descendants with the cooperation of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Etowah is one of the most well known of the so-called Mississipian mound cities in the Southeast which thrived...
Medical Minute: PTSD Treatment
In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses new laboratory evidence that an old blood pressure medicine may help weaken traumatic memories that lead to debilitating PTSD. The Medical Minute airs...
Battleground: Ballot Box | 2023 sees Georgia on the rise in Washington
LISTEN: On this special episode, we travel to Washington, D.C., and speak with Georgia lawmakers who'll play an important role in Congress. Election season in Georgia is finally over, and the new year brings new prominence for the state’s elected representatives in Congress. Both the Republican-controlled House and the Democratic-controlled Senate have narrow margins after voters rejected extreme candidates in competitive races during the 2022 midterms.
Back home, frustration, support for Texas Republicans who blocked House speaker vote
Three representatives from Texas voted against Kevin McCarthy to be speaker of the House. All represent different parts of the state but they stood united against McCarthy until Friday afternoon. Transcript. ANDREW LIMBONG, HOST:. As we just heard, it took 15 rounds of voting, but Kevin McCarthy finally got the...
Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta
On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Political Rewind: The legacy of January 6th; McCarthy faces a fourth day of House votes
Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Joe Crespino, @CrespinoJoe, professor of American history, Emory University. Matthew Brown, @mrbrownsir, democracy reporter, The Washington Post. Tia Mitchell, @ajconwashington, Washington reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Remembering the January 6th insurrection two years later. The violent effort to overturn...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
33K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0