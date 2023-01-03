ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia helicopter crash: British newlyweds among four killed in mid-air incident

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Two UK citizens were among four people killed in a mid-air crash between two helicopters on Australia ’s Gold Coast .

Queensland Police said the crash occurred around 2pm local time (4am GMT) on Monday 2 January in Main Beach.

The force added “initial investigations” indicate the collision occurred when one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing.

One of the helicopters landed safely on a sandbank, with five of its six passengers suffering minor injuries.

