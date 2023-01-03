ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
NEW JERSEY STATE
A new law aims to cut waiting times in NJ for construction permits

It should save everyone time and money. Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill into law that speeds up the construction permitting process in New Jersey. During an event in Elizabeth on Thursday, Murphy said the measure, A573, codifies a three-day construction inspection turnaround from the date of the requested inspection “without importantly, sacrificing safety, fairness to homeowners and small developers, or effective oversight of the Department of Community Affairs.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
Mysterious, sudden NJ warehouse sprawl: Why it’s a problem

We recently spoke to listeners about the proliferation of warehouses across the state. It’s almost mysterious. People see warehouses, popping up all over and don’t really understand what they are for. We know that they’re an excellent investment in this economy for the builders and investors who are...
Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?

It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Is your home a radon hot spot? Many NJ homes have high levels

The odorless, colorless, tasteless gas radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. And advocates are concerned about how many people may be exposed to the radioactive chemical on a regular basis, without ever knowing it. Prolonged exposure to radon causes as many 500...
How to file for unemployment in NJ, and how much you can receive

⚫ Who's eligible for unemployment benefits in New Jersey?. If you lose your job "through no fault of your own," you're eligible to receive up to 26 weeks of partial pay in the Garden State. Unemployment insurance turned into a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of claimants during the coronavirus...
WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?

There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
