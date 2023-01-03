Read full article on original website
$10M lawsuit says Trump pushed NJ men to attack Capitol on Jan. 6
⚫ Officer Brian Sicknick died after defending the Capitol on Jan. 6. ⚫ His girlfriend's lawsuit seeks to hold Trump accountable in court. ⚫ Her lawsuit lays out evidence tying the actions of NJ insurrectionists to the president's words. Two years later, a $10 million lawsuit has been filed against...
New Jersey Department of Agriculture identifies three counties in need of gypsy moth treatment
There are eight towns across the New Jersey counties of Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean where treatment to combat the gypsy moth is being recommended by the State Department of Agriculture. All together, the NJDA said in a statement that there is 5,100 acres of residential and county owned properties...
Cops still seek ‘person of interest’ after woman’s body was found on NJ highway
WEST WINDSOR — Police released additional photos of a "person of interest" in the case of a body found on the shoulder of Route 1 on Christmas Day. The body of Stephane Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was found along the northbound shoulder near the former Holman Go Princeton car dealership after West Windsor police received numerous phone calls.
Man with machete menaces Jewish students in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A man with a machete yelled profanities at a group of students at a Jewish school on Thursday evening. Police were called to the Bais Medrash Torat Chesed Yeshiva on Monmouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m. about a man with a machete standing across 9th Street, according to police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith.
How’re we doing? NJ touts efforts on unemployment claims and worker’s rights
Ever since the pandemic began in March 2020, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development has come under heavy criticism by some residents and lawmakers for what many have described as a terrible mismanagement of the state’s Unemployment Insurance program. As 2023 gets underway, the DOL is...
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
A new law aims to cut waiting times in NJ for construction permits
It should save everyone time and money. Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill into law that speeds up the construction permitting process in New Jersey. During an event in Elizabeth on Thursday, Murphy said the measure, A573, codifies a three-day construction inspection turnaround from the date of the requested inspection “without importantly, sacrificing safety, fairness to homeowners and small developers, or effective oversight of the Department of Community Affairs.”
Heads Up, NJ! Car Insurance Costs Are Going Up This Year
If you're a driver in New Jersey, here's a new law you're not going to like. There's a new wave of laws that have gone into effect in New Jersey in 2023, and this one is by far one of the most unpopular. In this new round of laws now...
Mysterious, sudden NJ warehouse sprawl: Why it’s a problem
We recently spoke to listeners about the proliferation of warehouses across the state. It’s almost mysterious. People see warehouses, popping up all over and don’t really understand what they are for. We know that they’re an excellent investment in this economy for the builders and investors who are...
What is ‘deer corn’ and where to get it in New Jersey?
If you are a hunter, you certainly know what deer corn is. Many hunters buy sacks of corn to put in areas where they hunt to attract deer. There are certain rules and regulations for “bating" deer in New Jersey. Food is scarce for many wild animals, including deer...
Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?
It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
Is your home a radon hot spot? Many NJ homes have high levels
The odorless, colorless, tasteless gas radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. And advocates are concerned about how many people may be exposed to the radioactive chemical on a regular basis, without ever knowing it. Prolonged exposure to radon causes as many 500...
NJ disability fund manager stole millions to impress the ladies
An Edison man and a Toms River woman have pleaded guilty to their roles in scamming millions from the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund while the two were romantically involved. Harry Pizutelli was manager of the publicly funded health care benefit program over a 10-year span when he led...
Concerns are rising as new COVID variant sweeps across New Jersey
Health officials are carefully watching a new type of COVID variant that is spreading rapidly across New Jersey and the entire Northeast, causing an estimated 75% of new infections in the region over the past few weeks. What has scientists concerned is the XBB.1.5 variant, a descendent of omicron, seems...
COVID cases are rising in NJ: Free test kits are now available
With COVID cases on the rise across New Jersey the Hunterdon County Health Department will host a free test kit distribution event on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren, no registration is required. Households will get up to four rapid antigen test kits.
How to file for unemployment in NJ, and how much you can receive
⚫ Who's eligible for unemployment benefits in New Jersey?. If you lose your job "through no fault of your own," you're eligible to receive up to 26 weeks of partial pay in the Garden State. Unemployment insurance turned into a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of claimants during the coronavirus...
WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?
There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
What? The Best Bakery in New Jersey is at a Gas Station
It's true, a delicious bakery at a gas station in New Jersey, only in New Jersey. I had to ask friends about this and if they've ever been there. To my surprise, a whopping YES, several times is what I've heard. What?. Why haven't I ever heard of this bakery...
North Wildwood sues New Jersey DEP in $21M sand dunes battle
NORTH WILDWOOD — A beach town that is defying New Jersey’s order not to shore up its eroding sand dunes is suing the state for $21 million. That's how much North Wildwood says it spent over the past decade on trucking sand in as part of an ultimately futile effort to hold back the waves.
14 cool festivals and events happening in NJ this winter
Ahhh…the doldrums of winter are here. For many, the winter season (usually January and February) means cold, dark, grey days with nothing to do. But here in New Jersey, there are plenty of activities happening to help brighten that boredom. Here are just a few. Let It Glow: A...
