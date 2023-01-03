Read full article on original website
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Leading Jan 6 panel member warns Brazil ‘fascists’ aping Trump rioters ‘must end up’ in jail
A Democrat who helped lead the House January 6 committee’s investigation into Donald Trump and the efforts to overturn the 2020 election became one of the first US officials to respond to a massive protest in Brasilia, where supporters of ousted ex-president Jair Bolsonaro sought to reverse the transfer of power.It was a chaotic scene that bore inescapable resemblances to the attack on the US Congress almost exactly two years earlier, possibly provoking the reaction from Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin.“Democracies of the world must act fast to make clear there will be no support for right-wing insurrectionists storming the...
Climate activists dig in to defend village from coal mine
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists pledged Sunday to defend a tiny village in western Germany from being bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine that has become a battlegroundbetween the government and environmental campaigners. Hundreds of people from across Germany gathered for protest training and a subsequent...
Kishida highlights security concerns on trip to Europe, US
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida begins a weeklong trip Monday to strengthen military ties with Europe and Britain and bring into focus the Japan-U.S. alliance at a summit in Washington, as Japan breaks from its postwar restraint to take on more offensive roles with an eye toward China.
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil’s government buildings in Jan 6.-style attack
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday stormed Brazil’s Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court, refusing to accept his recent re-election defeat — in a stunning echo of the US’s Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Thousands of the former Brazilian president’s loyalists flooded the buildings in the country’s capital of Brasilia despite security barriers, just a week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s inauguration. Donning the green and yellow of the Brazilian flag as a show of support for Bolsonaro, the rioters broke windows and climbed onto the roofs of the government buildings. “The government of the Federal District has ensured...
South Africa's ruling ANC party fetes 111th anniversary
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party marked its 111th anniversary Sunday with celebratory events in Mangaung, Free State province, where the organization was founded in 1912. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was re-elected as the ANC party leader at a national conference in December last...
Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnian Serb separatist leader on Sunday awarded Russian President Vladimir Putin with the highest medal of honor for his “patriotic concern and love” for the Serb-controlled half of Bosnia. “Putin is responsible for developing and strengthening cooperation and political and friendly relations...
Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening
BEIJING (AP) — After years of separation from his wife in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Cheung Seng-bun made sure to be among the first in line following the reopening Sunday of border crossing points. The ability of residents of the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city to cross over is...
Somalia claims al-Shabab extremists seek talks for 1st time
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s government claimed Saturday that the al-Shabab extremist group has for the first time asked to open negotiations, amid a military offensive the government has described as “total war.”. There was no immediate statement by al-Shabab, an al-Qaida-affiliate that for well over a...
UN rights chief calls for probe into Burkina Faso killings
BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations human rights office called Saturday for a prompt, transparent investigation into the deaths of at least 28 people whose bodies were found in northwest Burkina Faso last month. Volker Türk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said it was...
Builders uncover Jewish WWII trove in yard in Poland
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — About 400 items believed to have been hidden in the ground by their Jewish owners during World War II have been uncovered during house renovation work in a yard in Lodz in central Poland, media reports said Sunday. History experts say that the objects include...
