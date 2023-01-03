Read full article on original website
wtatennis.com
United Cup semifinals: Can Team Greece come back?
Last year, Jessica Pegula lost all of her four matches against Iga Swiatek. But the new year has brought with it a burgeoning confidence for the American. In 2023, Pegula’s now 1-0 against the World No.1. Pegula scored a decisive 6-2, 6-2 victory over Swiatek on Friday at the...
wtatennis.com
Advantage U.S. or Italy in the United Cup final?
Through 10 days, the United States has dominated the United Cup with 18 wins in 20 matches. While Italy has lost five total, the team came on strong down the stretch, taking care of Greece handily in Saturday’s semifinals. Both teams will tell you they’ve been bolstered by an...
wtatennis.com
Sabalenka into Adelaide 1 final, faces Czech teen Noskova
No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka made quick work of her semifinal at the Adelaide International 1 on Saturday, cruising past Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-2 to reach the singles championship match. World No.5 Sabalenka needed just 1 hour and 18 minutes to close out 34th-ranked Begu and make her 19th career singles...
wtatennis.com
Six Slam champions lead loaded Adelaide 2 draw
ADELAIDE, Australia -- No.4 Caroline Garcia tops the draw at the Adelaide International 2, which begins on Monday. The tournament is the last WTA 500 event before the Australian Open, which begins on Monday, Jan. 16. World No.1 Iga Swiatek (right shoulder injury) and No.3 Jessica Pegula (change of schedule)...
wtatennis.com
Gauff eases into Auckland semifinals; Bonaventure upsets Fernandez
No.1 seed Coco Gauff of the United States booked a spot in the ASB Classic semifinals for the first time, ending the run of comeback queen Zhu Lin of China with a 6-3, 6-2 victory on Friday in Auckland. Zhu had executed come-from-behind wins over No.6 seed Madison Brengle and...
wtatennis.com
No.2 Jabeur wins season debut in Adelaide, into quarterfinals
ADELAIDE, Australia -- World No.2 Ons Jabeur got her 2023 season underway with a win on Thursday, defeating Sorana Cirstea 7-6(3), 6-1 at the Adelaide International 1. After a bye in her opening, Jabeur is through to the quarterfinals to face Marta Kostyuk. "Very happy, great start for me," Jabeur...
wtatennis.com
Pegula stuns Swiatek, U.S. leads Poland 2-0 in United Cup semifinals
SYDNEY, Australia -- Jessica Pegula scored her first win over a reigning World No.1 in the first rubber of the United Cup semifinals, racing past Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 in 71 minutes. Frances Tiafoe then gave the United States a 2-0 lead with a 6-3, 6-3 win against Poland's Kacper Zuk.
wtatennis.com
Pegula, Tiafoe put U.S. on brink of United Cup title
SYDNEY, Australia -- Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe have put the United States on the verge of claiming the inaugural United Cup trophy. Pegula gave her country a good start against Italy with a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Martina Trevisan. Tiafoe then surged through the first set against Lorenzo Musetti when the Italian retired trailing 6-2 due to a right shoulder injury.
wtatennis.com
Netflix releases 'Break Point' trailer: Game. Set. Match.
Meet the next-generation of tennis giants in Netflix’s new tennis series, “Break Point,” which documents a game-changing year in the sport with unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to a select group of the world’s best players. Netflix on Thursday released a trailer of the show, featuring some of...
wtatennis.com
Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams withdraw from Australian Open
Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from this year's Australian Open. Venus Williams has also withdrawn after sustaining an injury at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. A champion in Melbourne in 2019 and 2021, Osaka has not played a competitive match since the US Open last...
wtatennis.com
Team USA completes victory over Poland; into United Cup final
SYDNEY, Australia -- The United States had sprinted to a 2-0 lead against Poland on Friday in the United Cup semifinals, and American Taylor Fritz finished the job Saturday morning. Fritz edged Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5), 7-6(5) in the No.1 men's singles match to give his country an insurmountable 3-0 lead.
wtatennis.com
'The guys are so salty': Inside Team USA's escape room shenanigans
All was well for the United States on Friday in Sydney, where the team cruised to a 2-0 lead in the United Cup semifinals against Poland. It was impossible to tell there was a controversy -- of sorts -- within the group Thursday. “We did another escape room,” Jessica Pegula...
