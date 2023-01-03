ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia, TCU share some key connections ahead of 2023 National Championship Game

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
 5 days ago
ATLANTA — In the moments after Georgia’s thrilling win over Ohio State, the Bulldogs didn’t know what was next. So locked in on their own contest, players had no idea who had won the game between Michigan-TCU that went final shortly before Georgia took the field.

Running back Kenny McIntosh was told by members of the press that it would be the Horned Frogs who Georgia would see in Los Angeles, as TCU beat Michigan 51-45.

“We got to get back to the drawing board and do what Georgia does,” McIntosh said. “We need to work on the little things so that we can be better in the future.”

Athens, GA
