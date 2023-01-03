Skylo is partnering with Bullitt Group as a connectivity partner for two-way satellite messaging on the latter’s smarphone. Available in Q1 of 2023, and on show for the first time at CES 2023, the smartphone will feature Bullitt’s new messaging service, connecting over satellite via Skylo’s network of established, partner satellite constellations of GEO satellites when standard cellular or Wi-Fi coverage is unavailable.

