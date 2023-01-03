Read full article on original website
Related
satnews.com
General Atomics receives Advanced Space contract for AFRL cislunar spacecraft
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) is now under contract to Advanced Space LLC to build an ESPA-Grande class satellite, perform payload integration, and space vehicle test for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Oracle spacecraft program. Oracle will demonstrate space situational awareness (SSA) and Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) techniques...
satnews.com
Space Systems Command (SSC) in final prep for Virgin Orbit National Systems DoD satellites launch from England
Space Systems Command (SSC), in partnership with Virgin Orbit National Systems, is in final preparation to launch multiple, Department of Defense (DoD) satellites for the U.S. Space Force (USSF) from Spaceport Cornwall, Newquay, United Kingdom. The mission, designated Space Test Program (STP)-27VPD, will launch two Research and Development satellites from...
satnews.com
SES’ SES-20 an in-orbit spare satellite is now ready to backup video services
SES announced that the new SES-20 satellite has arrived at the 103 degrees West orbital slot and will serve as an in-orbit spare satellite to provide contractual service protections to customers who receive video services via C-band in the United States. SES-20 is part of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
satnews.com
Skylo’s Direct-to-Device satellite service is engaged for Bullit’s smartphones
Skylo is partnering with Bullitt Group as a connectivity partner for two-way satellite messaging on the latter’s smarphone. Available in Q1 of 2023, and on show for the first time at CES 2023, the smartphone will feature Bullitt’s new messaging service, connecting over satellite via Skylo’s network of established, partner satellite constellations of GEO satellites when standard cellular or Wi-Fi coverage is unavailable.
satnews.com
KSAT goes deep to support NOAA’s Deep Space Solar Observatory
KBR has selected KSAT to provide all Outside the Continental United States (OCONUS) SWFO Antenna Network (SAN) services. The KBR and KSAT team are developing a blended network including U.S. government ground station sites with KSAT-owned capabilities delivered as a service. Increased solar activity in recent weeks has provided opportunities...
Comments / 0