satnews.com

General Atomics receives Advanced Space contract for AFRL cislunar spacecraft

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) is now under contract to Advanced Space LLC to build an ESPA-Grande class satellite, perform payload integration, and space vehicle test for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Oracle spacecraft program. Oracle will demonstrate space situational awareness (SSA) and Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) techniques...
Space Systems Command (SSC) in final prep for Virgin Orbit National Systems DoD satellites launch from England

Space Systems Command (SSC), in partnership with Virgin Orbit National Systems, is in final preparation to launch multiple, Department of Defense (DoD) satellites for the U.S. Space Force (USSF) from Spaceport Cornwall, Newquay, United Kingdom. The mission, designated Space Test Program (STP)-27VPD, will launch two Research and Development satellites from...
Skylo’s Direct-to-Device satellite service is engaged for Bullit’s smartphones

Skylo is partnering with Bullitt Group as a connectivity partner for two-way satellite messaging on the latter’s smarphone. Available in Q1 of 2023, and on show for the first time at CES 2023, the smartphone will feature Bullitt’s new messaging service, connecting over satellite via Skylo’s network of established, partner satellite constellations of GEO satellites when standard cellular or Wi-Fi coverage is unavailable.
KSAT goes deep to support NOAA’s Deep Space Solar Observatory

KBR has selected KSAT to provide all Outside the Continental United States (OCONUS) SWFO Antenna Network (SAN) services. The KBR and KSAT team are developing a blended network including U.S. government ground station sites with KSAT-owned capabilities delivered as a service. Increased solar activity in recent weeks has provided opportunities...

