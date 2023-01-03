ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Lady Bulldogs Fall to No. 1 South Carolina

By UGA Sports Communications
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIyoT_0k1kVikq00

ATHENS – The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the University of Georgia women’s basketball team, 68-51, in the Lady Bulldogs’ SEC home opener in Stegeman Coliseum Monday evening before 6,225 spectators.

Fifth-year guard/forward Audrey Warren led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring, registering her sixth doble-digit performance of the season, with 12 points and a pair of rebounds. Fifth-year forward Brittney Smith followed with 10 points and two steals. Senior forward Javyn Nicholson led Georgia in rebounding with eight boards and collected 10 points. Senior guard Alisha Lewis fueled the Georgia offense with a team-leading five steals.

“Clog the paint,” Georgia head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said following the game. “The number one player in the country, I mean we held her to four points. That’s amazing. We really got beat by one kid, Zia Cooke. She just got hot. She’s got really hot. I don’t know if you’ve watched any of their other games, but nobody guards any of them on the perimeter. I thought our post players did a really good job. If Aliyah Boston only has four points, that’s a really good job. Kamilla (Cardoso), she only had eight points. They both average a lot, so we held two of their go-to players down. Zia Cooke just got loose and started to get comfortable.”

Warren opened the game by tallying her 15th three-pointer of the season to fuel a 7-2 lead for the Lady Bulldogs. Georgia attacked the basket, going 4-for-4 in the paint. The Lady Bulldogs forced five Gamecock turnovers, holding South Carolina to a 13-11 deficit, the third time this season the Gamecocks have recorded a season-low in scoring.

South Carolina knotted the game at 13-13 at the start of the second quarter with a fastbreak layup. The score was not tied for long before Warren ripped her second basket from behind the arch to regain the Georgia lead. The Lady Bulldogs and the Gamecocks began to trade baskets, but South Carolina was unable to get within three points of Georgia for the remainder of the half. The Lady Bulldogs held the Gamecocks to 29% from the field, only the second time this season South Carolina has been held to less than 30% in the first half of play as Georgia took a 29-26 lead into the locker room at the half.

The Gamecocks inched closer to the Lady Bulldogs, cutting Georgia’s lead to one point midway through the third quarter. A three-pointer off a 9-0 run from the Gamecocks gave South Carolina its first lead of the game, 35-33, with five minutes remaining in the quarter. The Gamecocks held their lead and took a seven-point advantage, 47-40, into the final quarter.

South Carolina used the fourth quarter to extend its lead. Uncontested scoring runs allowed the Gamecocks to remain ahead and finish the game, 68-51.

The Lady Bulldogs return to the court Thursday, Jan. 5 when they play host to Kentucky. The matchup against the Wildcats will tip off at 7 p.m. and be aired on SEC Network+.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos announces transfer commitment

Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos has found his new team. Less than a week after it was reported that Amos was entering the transfer portal, Amos has revealed he will continue his college football career in the MAC. Amos tweeted that he is committed to Miami (Ohio). Amos, out...
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WALB 10

A new year brings new gas prices

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices. Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.77 per gallon, increasing by 7 cents per gallon...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wach.com

Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man dies in hunting accident, coroner says

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died in a hunting accident the day after Christmas, according to the coroner. Dispatchers got a 911 call at 11:10 a.m. about a man shot on hunting land on Shivers Green Road. Coroner David West said Matthew Roach, 40, of Elgin,...
ELGIN, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

County-wide 'pickle-crack' outbreak

Known as the lovechild of badminton, tennis, and ping-pong, pickleball has been rapidly growing in the U.S. since the 1960s, and in the last two years, in Barnwell County. Although there are not yet official places to play in the county, a lack of courts has not stopped those who caught the pickleball bug from enjoying the sport meant for all ages.
kool1027.com

Body Found In Lugoff Identified

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, upon completion of an autopsy today, the deceased individual found in a donation bin in Lugoff over the weekend has been identified as 47 year old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Lemoine has been missing since March of 2022. The autopsy did not reveal a cause of death. Lab work is pending, and the death will continue to be investigated as a suspicious death. If you have any information on this case, you can call 803-425-1512.
LUGOFF, SC
WYFF4.com

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Anderson County, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man is dead after a drive-by shooting. Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Public Information Officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to Remien, shots were...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
100K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy