Related
50 prosecuted in Va. for stealing millions from COVID relief fundU.S. attorneys in eastern Va. prosecuted 50 in '22 for stealing millions in COVID relief funds
Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva" target="_blank"> The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. </a> prosecuted 50 people in 2022 for attempting to swindle the government and associated financial institutions out of nearly. $125 million. in COVID-19 relief funds. "But there is still considerable work to be done,"...
Former Delaware State Trooper Sentenced To 6 Months Prison For Civil Rights Violation
Former Delaware State Trooper Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, was sentenced today to six months in prison for federal civil rights violations. Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge pronounced the sentence. According to court documents, Merrell stole various electronic items while on duty from
Folwell backs a risky move to switch who runs the State Health Plan | Opinion [The Charlotte Observer]
North Carolina State Treasurer , a contrarian who favors radical reversals of the status quo, is again challenging the way things are. This time he supports flipping the administration of a portion of the State Health Plan (SHP) that serves a half-million teachers and state employees. The treasurer, whose office...
Ex-New Jersey official admits defrauding state program of more than $4.5M
He supervised, managed and oversaw the process by which third-party vendors were paid for services rendered to eligible TBI Fund patients. The TBI Fund is a publicly funded program run by the New Jersey Division of Disability Services, a component of the New Jersey Department of Human Services. Once a patient receives those services, the service provider…
delawarepublic.org
Health Care Commission mulls changing eligibility rules for student loan forgiveness program
Delaware’s expansive new healthcare provider loan repayment program is still struggling to find takers, prompting the state Health Care Commission to consider loosening eligibility requirements. The program is intended to entice new primary care specialists – including both physicians and nurses – to practice in Delaware by offering up...
Former DWD employee filed more than $34K in fraudulent unemployment claims
INDIANAPOLIS — A former employee with the Department of Workforce Development. in fraudulent unemployment claims for herself and her husband and now faces felony charges for theft, perjury and official misconduct. According to the investigative report filed by. Indiana's. Office of Inspector General. , program specialist. filed for and...
wdiy.org
After Tying Its Record for Highway Deaths in 2022, Delaware Cracks Down on Speeders
Delaware state police will start 2023 with zero tolerance for speeders after seeing the state tie its record for traffic fatalities in 2022. WHYY’s Johnny Perez-Gonzalez reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/7/23)
delawarebusinessnow.com
Former State Trooper gets 6 months in prison on charges tied to theft from business
Former Delaware State Trooper Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, was sentenced to six months in federal prison for civil rights violations related to the theft of items from a shipping company. According to court documents, Merrell stole various electronic items while on duty from TotalTransLogistics, an international reshipping company in...
Delaware’s Medicaid enrollment sits at just over 300,000
(The Center Square) – Medicaid enrollment in the United States is expected to top 100 million in the coming months, a new study shows. The Foundation for Government Accountability says more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the federal health care program. Delaware accounts for 307,756 of that figure, as of Oct. 31. Medicaid, according to the release, provides health care coverage to low-income residents, including adults, children, pregnant...
FEMA Disaster Assistance application deadline approaches
BRANDON, Fla. $4.4 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments have been provided to the state of. and to households affected by Hurricane Ian. But time is running out for Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for disaster assistance. If your primary residence is in one of the 26 counties designated for federal disaster assistance and you incurred storm-related loss or damage caused by Hurricane Ian, you have until.
NICB Applauds Former Massachusetts Governor, State Legislature For Passing And Signing Bill H.5356
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the nation's premier non-profit organization dedicated to identifying, preventing and deterring insurance fraud and crime, applauds former. Massachusetts. Governor. and the. Massachusetts. state legislature for passing and signing Bill H.5356. The Bill establishes penalties for the unauthorized sale of...
Florida Teen Jailed for Posing as Doctor Sentenced in Fraud Case
*A Flordia man who previously made headlines for impersonating a doctor when he was a teenager has been sentenced for his 2020 grand theft and fraud case. We reported previously that Malachi Love-Robinson, also known as “Dr. Love,” made national headlines in 2016 after being busted for running a fake gynecology center. A year later […] The post Florida Teen Jailed for Posing…
Medicaid expansion: Supporters say much is at stake
Expanding Medicaid insurance to more low-income Granite Staters was a tough sell before it passed the. nine years ago. Fiscal conservatives urged state lawmakers to reject predictions that more access to free or subsidized health insurance would lower medical costs and improve health outcomes. They warned it would instead discourage people from seeking jobs that offer benefits or high enough wages to buy insurance.
Ocean City Today
Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments
Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
New 2023 laws on homeowners insurance aim to strengthen protection, for consumers and for insurers
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) When Florida's new laws go into effect January 1 regarding property insurance, many will wonder who will benefit the most -- the insurer or the insured?. , CEO of the. Key Biscayne. -based. PVG Insurance Group. , said it's a matter of timing and...
More than 1/3 of Kentuckians are enrolled in Medicaid
Spencer Magnet (Taylorsville, KY) Most Kentuckians probably don't know much about Medicaid, but for more than one in three people in the state, it is a lifeline. In some counties, more than half the residents are Medicaid beneficiaries. But Medicaid runs somewhat under the radar, because many Kentuckians frown on the receipt of public assistance — even though Medicaid benefits come only with demonstrated medical need.
WGMD Radio
Gov Carney Extends Public Health Emergency Another 30 Days
Governor John Carney has formally extended the Public Health Emergency for another 30 days. The Governor says that Covid-19 cases peak in January. This extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue Covid-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, a public health emergency declaration must be renewed every 30 days.
Dental insurance is not doing well serving Oklahomans
Daily Oklahoman (Oklahoma City) Patients who pay monthly premiums for dental insurance expect that insurance to pay for their dental care. Unfortunately, I have seen that this is not always the case, causing major problems for patients. The Oklahoma Legislature. can provide the solution by requiring that at least 85%...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Troopers seek public’s help in locating home improvement fraud suspect
Delaware State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Brian Richardson. Richardson is wanted on felony home improvement fraud charges related to pool installations. Troopers reported that a long period of time has passed since Richardson received payments to install several inground swimming pools. However, he...
Florida Legislature attempting to fix insurance market
Hometown News: Deland-Lake Helen, Deleon Springs, Pierson (FL) Responding to the devastation wrought by two disastrous storms, Gov. signed bills to increase disaster relief and attempt to fix. Florida's. property insurance market. "We have taken an all hands on deck approach to cut through bureaucracy to help our communities recover...
