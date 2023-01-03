ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

InsuranceNewsNet

50 prosecuted in Va. for stealing millions from COVID relief fundU.S. attorneys in eastern Va. prosecuted 50 in '22 for stealing millions in COVID relief funds

Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva" target="_blank"> The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. </a> prosecuted 50 people in 2022 for attempting to swindle the government and associated financial institutions out of nearly. $125 million. in COVID-19 relief funds. "But there is still considerable work to be done,"...
VIRGINIA STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Former State Trooper gets 6 months in prison on charges tied to theft from business

Former Delaware State Trooper Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, was sentenced to six months in federal prison for civil rights violations related to the theft of items from a shipping company. According to court documents, Merrell stole various electronic items while on duty from TotalTransLogistics, an international reshipping company in...
NEWARK, DE
The Center Square

Delaware’s Medicaid enrollment sits at just over 300,000

(The Center Square) – Medicaid enrollment in the United States is expected to top 100 million in the coming months, a new study shows. The Foundation for Government Accountability says more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the federal health care program. Delaware accounts for 307,756 of that figure, as of Oct. 31. Medicaid, according to the release, provides health care coverage to low-income residents, including adults, children, pregnant...
DELAWARE STATE
FEMA Disaster Assistance application deadline approaches

BRANDON, Fla. $4.4 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments have been provided to the state of. and to households affected by Hurricane Ian. But time is running out for Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for disaster assistance. If your primary residence is in one of the 26 counties designated for federal disaster assistance and you incurred storm-related loss or damage caused by Hurricane Ian, you have until.
FLORIDA STATE
NICB Applauds Former Massachusetts Governor, State Legislature For Passing And Signing Bill H.5356

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the nation's premier non-profit organization dedicated to identifying, preventing and deterring insurance fraud and crime, applauds former. Massachusetts. Governor. and the. Massachusetts. state legislature for passing and signing Bill H.5356. The Bill establishes penalties for the unauthorized sale of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Florida Teen Jailed for Posing as Doctor Sentenced in Fraud Case

*A Flordia man who previously made headlines for impersonating a doctor when he was a teenager has been sentenced for his 2020 grand theft and fraud case. We reported previously that Malachi Love-Robinson, also known as “Dr. Love,” made national headlines in 2016 after being busted for running a fake gynecology center. A year later […] The post Florida Teen Jailed for Posing…
FLORIDA STATE
Medicaid expansion: Supporters say much is at stake

Expanding Medicaid insurance to more low-income Granite Staters was a tough sell before it passed the. nine years ago. Fiscal conservatives urged state lawmakers to reject predictions that more access to free or subsidized health insurance would lower medical costs and improve health outcomes. They warned it would instead discourage people from seeking jobs that offer benefits or high enough wages to buy insurance.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Ocean City Today

Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments

Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
More than 1/3 of Kentuckians are enrolled in Medicaid

Spencer Magnet (Taylorsville, KY) Most Kentuckians probably don't know much about Medicaid, but for more than one in three people in the state, it is a lifeline. In some counties, more than half the residents are Medicaid beneficiaries. But Medicaid runs somewhat under the radar, because many Kentuckians frown on the receipt of public assistance — even though Medicaid benefits come only with demonstrated medical need.
KENTUCKY STATE
WGMD Radio

Gov Carney Extends Public Health Emergency Another 30 Days

Governor John Carney has formally extended the Public Health Emergency for another 30 days. The Governor says that Covid-19 cases peak in January. This extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue Covid-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, a public health emergency declaration must be renewed every 30 days.
DELAWARE STATE
Dental insurance is not doing well serving Oklahomans

Daily Oklahoman (Oklahoma City) Patients who pay monthly premiums for dental insurance expect that insurance to pay for their dental care. Unfortunately, I have seen that this is not always the case, causing major problems for patients. The Oklahoma Legislature. can provide the solution by requiring that at least 85%...
OKLAHOMA STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Troopers seek public’s help in locating home improvement fraud suspect

Delaware State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Brian Richardson. Richardson is wanted on felony home improvement fraud charges related to pool installations. Troopers reported that a long period of time has passed since Richardson received payments to install several inground swimming pools. However, he...
FEDERALSBURG, MD
Florida Legislature attempting to fix insurance market

Hometown News: Deland-Lake Helen, Deleon Springs, Pierson (FL) Responding to the devastation wrought by two disastrous storms, Gov. signed bills to increase disaster relief and attempt to fix. Florida's. property insurance market. "We have taken an all hands on deck approach to cut through bureaucracy to help our communities recover...
FLORIDA STATE
