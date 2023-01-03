Spencer Magnet (Taylorsville, KY) Most Kentuckians probably don't know much about Medicaid, but for more than one in three people in the state, it is a lifeline. In some counties, more than half the residents are Medicaid beneficiaries. But Medicaid runs somewhat under the radar, because many Kentuckians frown on the receipt of public assistance — even though Medicaid benefits come only with demonstrated medical need.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO