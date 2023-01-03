Read full article on original website
TechRadar
These were the worst ransomware attackers of 2022
The LockBit ransomware group, with its LockBit 3.0 encryptor, was the most prominent and damaging organization in the cybercrime community last year, a new report has claimed. Trustwave's “year in review” lookback claims LockBit 3.0 kept its status as the most infamous ransomware (opens in new tab) player due to high payments that recruit experienced malicious actors, constant purchasing of new exploits, as well as a bug bounty program that offers high-paying bounties, which is allegedly a first for a ransomware group.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo VP of operations, fired after urinating on 72-year-old woman
A vice president at banking giant Wells Fargo has been fired after he was accused of urinating on a 72-year-old woman while traveling between New York City and Mumbai in November.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Bryan Kohberger Affidavit Raises Questions About Roommate Interaction
The affidavit revealed that the victim's roommate Dylan Mortensen may have seen the killer as well as hearing voices during or after the attack.
TechRadar
MegaCortex ransomware victims can now escape with a free decryptor
Antivirus company Bitdefender has released a decryptor for the MegaCortex ransomware family which enables victims to restore their data for free. The decryptor, developed in conjunction with Europol, the NoMoreRansom Project, the Zürich Public Prosecutor's Office, and the Zürich Cantonal Police, is a standalone executable that does not need to be installed and can locate encrypted files on a system automatically.
