The LockBit ransomware group, with its LockBit 3.0 encryptor, was the most prominent and damaging organization in the cybercrime community last year, a new report has claimed. Trustwave's “year in review” lookback claims LockBit 3.0 kept its status as the most infamous ransomware (opens in new tab) player due to high payments that recruit experienced malicious actors, constant purchasing of new exploits, as well as a bug bounty program that offers high-paying bounties, which is allegedly a first for a ransomware group.

2 DAYS AGO