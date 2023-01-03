Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda
Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Angela Bassett Reveals How Grueling It Was To Film Her Big Stunt Sequence
Angela Bassett reveals how difficult it was to film her big stunt in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date
“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
Fans thrilled to discover ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is coming to Disney Plus in a matter of weeks
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, rejoice! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally be available to stream sooner than you think. Although the film is still pulling audiences into theaters around the world, Disney Plus has finally announced its streaming debut on the platform. The second installment has delivered yet another huge...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Gets Streaming Release Date
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still reeling in millions at the box office, but it will soon be available to stream on Disney+. The Walt Disney Company announced that Wakanda Forever will be available on its streaming platform starting Wednesday, Feb. 1. Disney+ is also home to most of the other Marvel Cinematic Universe epics, including the first Black Panther movie.
Avatar: The Way of Water Kicking So Much Ass at Box Office, They Added EVEN MORE Screens in Fourth Week at Movie Theaters
While Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rack up money at the worldwide box office, including breaking records and outpacing the original film from 2009, the blockbuster is about to do something that's unheard of...get played on more theaters. As noticed by Exhibitor Relations, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that Avatar: The Way of Water will add 138 screens to its total this weekend, giving it a total of 4,340 domestic screens for its upcoming fourth weekend at the box office. Since the sequel has already cleared $460 million in the US, the path to half a billion just opened up even wider.
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
Brie Larson’s other big comic book movie finds a new home on Netflix
Brie Larson is now synonymous with the role of Captain Marvel and the seemingly never-ending Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the 2019 film wasn’t her first outing in comic book silliness. Her first was none other than cult favorite Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, released nearly a decade earlier. The...
Latest Marvel News: The MCU’s Young Avengers are already hitting back at their haters as foul-mouthed ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ deleted scene is revealed
Pretty much ever since Avengers: Endgame brought the saga of the original Avengers to a close, the Young Avengers have been primed to take over the reigns as Earth’s protectors, and yet the MCU has strangely failed to deliver on the adolescent super-team as of yet — so it seems like those bringing these heroes to life have taken matters into their own hands. Elsewhere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever almost broke a foul-mouthed Marvel record and X-Men fans take on The Rock..
Rahul Kohli's new movie Next Exit confirms UK release
We were big fans of Next Exit when it was released in the US last year, so we're excited to exclusively reveal that the movie has confirmed its UK release. The movie is set in a not-too-distant future where a research scientist (played by Karen Gillan) proves that she can track people after death, with her radical study looking for volunteers for a pain-free passing to the afterlife.
BAFTA Longlists Include The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Doctor Strange 2
The longlist has been released for the The British Academy Film Awards, and it includes a number of nominations for comic book and genre films. As you might expect, the technical categories are more weighted toward that kind of movie, but even in other categories, movies like The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Everything Everywhere All At Once earned some attention. Netflix's All Quiet On the Western Front scored the most nominations with 15, followed by Banshees with 14. Everything Everywhere All at Once and Elvis both have 12 spots on the list. Top Gun: Maverick managed to grab eight.
Ranked: The 10 best movies of 2022, from Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'The Whale,' 'RRR'
Blockbusters made a comeback, in quantity and quality. Here are 2022's 10 best movies, from "Top Gun: Maverick" to "The Banshees of Inisherin."
