wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Rain continues into Sunday evening, slightly lower temps
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A cold front is making its way across Mississippi and into West Alabama while a warm front lies across North Alabama providing an area for rain and some thunder and lightning as the cold front moves east. More rain and thunder areas may develop ahead of the front this afternoon with some rain chances possibly continuing into the evening. No severe storms are expected with this system, but the rain areas will move from northwest to southeast through the remainder of the weekend.
WSFA
First Alert: Tracking scattered showers Sunday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds are on the increase Sunday thanks to a weakening cold front that will move into Alabama. That boundary will increase rain chances across the area as we push towards midday and into the afternoon hours. Widely scattered showers are in the forecast Sunday, with partly...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Rain expected to move into area overnight, no risk of severe storms
RAIN ARRIVES LATE TONIGHT/TOMORROW: Dry and pleasant weather is the story for Alabama today, with highs mostly in the 60s over the northern counties, with low 70s to the south. Clouds thicken tonight, and we expect periods of rain after midnight into the daytime hours tomorrow over the northern 2/3 of the state.
West Alabama Weekend Temperature Guide Plus Forecast
I feel like we have been all over the place weather-wise this week from tornadoes, a warm-up, and a cool-down, and it’s just the first week of January. Our early week severe weather threat prompted a tornado watch for our coverage area and even tornado warnings for some of our counties. At this moment, the National Weather Service in Birmingham has reported that they have “identified 11 tornado tracks from the Jan 3-4 event” and will be investigating more areas today. There will be more to come as that information develops.
wvasfm.org
Severe weather in Central and South Alabama
Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
WSFA
4 p.m. severe weather update
Hourly look at the storm risk through Wednesday morning. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. Tracking rain/storms to start the week. See when the strongest storms arrive in Alabama.
La Niña could bring more tornado outbreaks, snow, and flooding to Middle Tennessee
Wondering what's going on with the wild swings in weather around Tennessee—look no further than La Niña.
wrbl.com
WEATHER AWARE: Storm system arrives Tuesday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A few passing clouds this evening, but most of us staying clear. Tonight’s readings will only dip slightly into the lower 60s before warming up into the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday we are tracking a strong storm system that will move across the southeast causing...
Pollen levels creep up as winter’s arctic blast becomes a distant memory
Tree pollen in Texas and Florida have reached medium to high levels.
WHNT-TV
Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage
Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
wdhn.com
Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms
ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
Large hail recorded as severe weather slowly moves across Mississippi Tuesday
Storms accompanied with large and hail and high winds dogged Mississippi residents for most of Tuesday as a slow-moving front moved through the state. One resident from Natchez, in the southwest corner of the state, photographed hail that was 2 inches in diameter when it pelted the area Tuesday night.
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
WAND TV
Tornado warnings cleared across central Illinois, severe weather continues
(WAND) — Multiple Tornado Warnings were issued across central Illinois on Monday afternoon. The Warnings have expired but severe weather will continue through the evening. Current Watches, Warnings or Advisories for Illinois here. Watch tornado coverage from this afternoon here.
lite987whop.com
Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 03
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southeastern Arkansas Southwestern and central Kentucky Northern Louisiana Western and northern Mississippi Western and middle Tennessee Extreme east Texas * Effective this Tuesday morning from 255 AM until 1100 AM CST. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...A corridor of strong to occasionally severe thunderstorms will continue to pose an intermittent tornado and damaging-gust hazard as it shifts slowly eastward across the watch area, and through a favorable environment, during the remainder of this morning. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles south southeast of Shreveport LA to 55 miles northeast of Bowling Green KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. && OTHER WATCH INFORMATION...This tornado watch replaces tornado watch number 3...tornado watch number 4...tornado watch number 5. Watch number 3 4 5 will not be in effect after 255 AM CST. AVIATION...Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to 1 inch. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean storm motion vector 24035.
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
Watch live: Storm chasers tracking severe weather threat across South
Millions across the South are under Tornado Watches on Tuesday as severe weather moves through Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Georgia.
WSAZ
Flood warnings in effect
(WSAZ) -- Tuesday, a flood warning is in effect for several counties in the region. According to the National Weather Service, the following counties are under a flood warning until 7:45 p.m.:. OHIO. Athens. Gallia. Jackson. Lawrence. Meigs. Vinton. KENTUCKY. Greenup. WEST VIRGINIA. Mason. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and...
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
