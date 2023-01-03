Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
CDC has tested wastewater from aircraft amid concerns over Covid-19 surge in China
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has “done some very preliminary work” to do wastewater testing with airlines, Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer for the National Association of County and City Health Officials, said Wednesday. There have been growing concerns among public health officials to ramp up monitoring for coronavirus variants amid a Covid-19 surge in China.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
KEYT
Up to half of the world’s glaciers could disappear even if ambitious climate targets are hit, new study finds
Glaciers are set to lose substantially more ice and contribute more to sea level rise than current scientific estimates project, according to a new report. Using new satellite data to model different climate change scenarios, researchers found that up to half of glaciers could be lost by the end of the century, even if the world’s ambitious global climate targets are met.
KEYT
China’s Ant Group says founder Jack Ma will give up control
WASHINGTON (AP) — Leading Chinese financial technology provider Ant Group has announced that its founder, e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, will give up control of the company. In a statement posted Friday, Ant Group said that “no shareholder, alone or with other parties” will have “control over Ant Group.” The company is an affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba, which Ma also founded. The move follows other efforts over the years by the Chinese government to rein in Ma and the country’s tech sector more broadly. Two years ago, the once high-profile Ma largely disappeared from view for 2 1/2 months after criticizing China’s regulators.
KEYT
Kishida highlights security concerns on trip to Europe, US
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida begins a weeklong trip to strengthen military ties with Europe and Britain and bring into focus the Japan-U.S. alliance at a summit in Washington. It comes as Japan breaks from its postwar restraint to take on more offensive roles with an eye toward China. Kishida’s talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will highlight his five-nation tour that also takes him to France, Italy, Britain and Canada. Japan in December adopted key security and defense reforms, including a counterstrike capability that makes a break from the country’s exclusively self-defense-only postwar principle. Japan says the current deployment of missile interceptors is insufficient to defend it from rapid weapons advancement in China and North Korea.
Biden inspects busy port of entry along US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden inspected a busy port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, his first trip to the region after two years in office as Republicans hammer him for being soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals.
KEYT
EPA proposes new rule to crack down on deadly air pollution
For the first time since 2012, the US Environmental Protection Agency is proposing an update to the federal air quality standard for fine soot — a long-awaited step to reduce deadly air pollution. The current standard, which has been in place for more than a decade, limits the average...
KEYT
19 dead in China crash as holiday travel rush gets underway
BEIJING (AP) — A traffic accident in southern China killed 19 people and injured 20 others early Sunday as the annual Lunar New Year holiday travel rush got underway, authorities said. The accident occurred outside the city of Nanchang in Jiangxi province, according to the local traffic management brigade....
Election protesters storm Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court, presidential office
BRASILIA, Brazil — Protesters backing Brazil’s former president stormed into the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential office on Sunday. The crowd bolted into the buildings two months after Jair Bolsonaro lost his re-election bid for the presidency, The New York Times reported. The attack came a...
KEYT
Over 2,000 join LGBTQ march in New Delhi after COVID break
NEW DELHI (AP) — More than 2,000 members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters have returned to New Delhi streets after a three-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to press for equal marriage rights. Dancing to drumbeats, they carried rainbow flags, balloons and placards as they walked for more than an hour to an area near India’s Parliament. Their hopes have been raised by India’s Supreme Court hearing petitions on granting legal recognition to same-sex marriage, which most Hindu nationalist leaders say is against India’s culture. Although there are openly gay celebrities, and some high-profile Bollywood films have dealt with gay issues, many in the community still face isolation and persecution.
KEYT
CES 2023: Startups aim to reduce global food waste
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Avocados can be tricky. Their ripeness window is so narrow that a slew of memes poke fun at the fine art of deciding when to eat them. Dutch entrepreneur Marco Snikkers aims to solve that problem with an avocado scanner unveiled this week at the CES tech show in Las Vegas and designed for use in supermarkets. It uses optical sensing and AI technology to determine ripeness, displaying on a screen whether an avocado is firm or ready to eat.
KEYT
Japan, US to hold security talks before Kishida meets Biden
TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the United States will hold security talks between their foreign and defense ministers in Washington the day before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lands in the U.S. capital next week. Kishida meets with President Joe Biden on Jan. 13 for a summit wrapping up his tour of Group of Seven nations as Tokyo expands its military and deepens its alliance with America. Japan’s Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will fly to Washington to join their American counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken for talks on Wednesday. They are expected to focus on their new national security strategies and concerns including China, North Korea and Russia.
KEYT
Indian held for unruly behavior with woman on airline flight
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police have arrested an unruly airline passenger following a complaint by a woman aboard an Air India flight from New York that he urinated on her in business class. Police spokesperson Suman Nalva said Sunday the passenger, Shankar Mishra, was picked up by police in the southern city of Bengaluru and brought to the Indian capital on Saturday. A New Delhi court sent Mishra to prison for 14 days as police investigate the complaint. Sugata Bhattacharjee, another passenger on the flight, told reporters he saw Mishra consuming excessive liquor and talking incoherently. Meanwhile, the airline grounded one pilot and four cabin crew as it probed the incident.
KEYT
UK leader calls crisis meeting over struggling health system
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is gathering government ministers, medics and health service managers in 10 Downing St. for talks aimed at fixing a health care crisis that has seen thousands of patients stranded outside overflowing hospitals. The government said it was “bringing together the best minds from the health and care sectors to help share knowledge and practical solutions.” But the opposition Labour Party dismissed the gathering as “a talking shop.” Britain’s health system faces an inferno of pressures, including rising demand for care after pandemic restrictions were eased; a surge in flu and other winter viruses; and staff shortages. That has led to long waits for ambulances and emergency care in many areas.
KEYT
DNC officials recommend giving New Hampshire and Georgia extra time to meet requirements under proposed 2024 calendar
The co-chairs of the Democratic Party’s rule-making arm are recommending that New Hampshire and Georgia be given extra time to take steps toward changing their presidential primary dates. Last month, the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee approved a proposed calendar that would make South Carolina...
KEYT
Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A 38-year-old retired NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky. NASA said Friday the chance of wreckage falling on anybody is “very low.” Most of the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite will burn up upon reentry, according to NASA. But some pieces are expected to survive.
KEYT
India to host virtual summit of over 120 developing nations
NEW DELHI (AP) — A top foreign ministry official says India will host a virtual summit of over 120 developing countries next week to share their economic woes. India holds the G-20 presidency this year. Vinay Kwatra, the top bureaucrat of India’s foreign ministry, says the summit on Jan. 12 and 13 will take up key issues such as the worldwide impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also on the agenda is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine making access to food, fertilizer and fuel more difficult, and mounting debt and inflationary pressures taking a toll on developing countries’ economies. Kwatra said Friday that invitations are being extended to more than 120 countries whose names will be given after their participation is confirmed.
Comments / 0