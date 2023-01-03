Read full article on original website
Wind Turbine burns in northern LaSalle County
MENDOTA – A wind turbine in northern LaSalle County caught fire Thursday night. Area fire departments were called to the scene around 9 PM for the blaze, which they monitored well into the evening. The 285-foot-tall structure, which according to records is part of GSG Wind Farms, was near the intersection of North 48th and East 3rd Roads. Debris from the burning turbine was scattered across an adjacent field. Mendota Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fisher said crews from the wind company would be on scene to monitor the structure, as it will take a few days for the fire to burn itself out. No injuries were reported and no neighboring property was damaged.
COVID-19 claims life of child, community level rises in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Health Department is reporting that a pediatric child has lost their life to coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 update. The health department also reports that the community level in the county is back to medium. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting 73 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 65 in the previous week, including LaSalle County.
