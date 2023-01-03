ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel Nebraska

Cathay Pacific ramps up flights between Hong Kong and China as borders reopen

Hong Kong's flagship airline is more than doubling its flights from the city to mainland China after the easing of pandemic restrictions, raising hopes of a recovery after dramatically cutting operations and suffering losses. Cathay Pacific Airways' ramped up flight schedule was announced after China confirmed on Thursday that it...
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
News Channel Nebraska

US returns looted antiquity to Palestinian Authority for first time ever

For the first time ever, the United States has returned a looted antiquity to the Palestinian Authority -- an Iron Age ivory "cosmetic spoon" that is almost 3,000 years old. US and Palestinian officials attended a ceremony on Thursday marking the historic repatriation at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem, according to statements released by the US Office of Palestinian Affairs and the official Palestinian News & Information Agency (WAFA).
News Channel Nebraska

UK will make it harder for key workers to strike

The UK government is planning to introduce a new law forcing workers in key public sectors such as ambulance services to maintain a basic level of service during strike action or risk dismissal. In a statement on Thursday, the government said it would introduce a bill in parliament in the...
News Channel Nebraska

Why good news is bad news on Wall Street

Strong jobs reports, robust manufacturing data, still-hot consumer spending. Any time America reports its economy is strong, Wall Street has a freak-out. So why is good news taken as bad news on Wall Street?. "The short answer is that as the economy continues to grow, particularly on the jobs front,...
News Channel Nebraska

A portrait of one of the few young, female truckers in France

A young couple embraces in front of the grill of a 750-horsepower Volvo truck, their cream and beige ensembles matching the commercial vehicle's slick exterior. They pose for the camera, her face partially obscured by the playful roundness of her pantsuit's tulle shoulder pouf. While the photograph might evoke the...
News Channel Nebraska

These three big unknowns will drive markets in 2023

We're in the salad days of the New Year — that period where many feel refreshed and motivated and perhaps even optimistic about the year to come. There's a certain clarity that comes during this time in January. That said, the big question weighing on everyone's mind is whether...

