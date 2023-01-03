Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Cathay Pacific ramps up flights between Hong Kong and China as borders reopen
Hong Kong's flagship airline is more than doubling its flights from the city to mainland China after the easing of pandemic restrictions, raising hopes of a recovery after dramatically cutting operations and suffering losses. Cathay Pacific Airways' ramped up flight schedule was announced after China confirmed on Thursday that it...
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo VP of operations, fired after urinating on 72-year-old woman
A vice president at banking giant Wells Fargo has been fired after he was accused of urinating on a 72-year-old woman while traveling between New York City and Mumbai in November.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
'Listen to people on this side,' migrants in Mexico say as Biden visits border
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrant Julio Marquez sells lollipops near the border in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez, holding a cardboard sign scrawled with marker: "Help us with whatever comes from your heart."
Biden to visit Mexico border in push on migrants, but Republicans are his biggest wall
WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time since taking office nearly two years ago, tackling one of the most politically charged issues in the country as he prepares for a reelection bid.
Explainer-Why are migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in record numbers?
Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time since he took office in January 2021 on Sunday, ahead of a visit to Mexico and after announcing new measures to reduce border crossings.
News Channel Nebraska
US returns looted antiquity to Palestinian Authority for first time ever
For the first time ever, the United States has returned a looted antiquity to the Palestinian Authority -- an Iron Age ivory "cosmetic spoon" that is almost 3,000 years old. US and Palestinian officials attended a ceremony on Thursday marking the historic repatriation at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem, according to statements released by the US Office of Palestinian Affairs and the official Palestinian News & Information Agency (WAFA).
News Channel Nebraska
UK will make it harder for key workers to strike
The UK government is planning to introduce a new law forcing workers in key public sectors such as ambulance services to maintain a basic level of service during strike action or risk dismissal. In a statement on Thursday, the government said it would introduce a bill in parliament in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Senators seek review of Chinese wireless tech in use near military facilities
SIDNEY -- A story in September 2022 says technology used near Offutt Air Force Base and the missile silos may compromise military security, a claim Viaero Wireless President and CEO denies. Frank DiRico, president and CEO of Viaero Wireless, told News Channel Nebraska this week his company hasn't used Huawei...
News Channel Nebraska
Why good news is bad news on Wall Street
Strong jobs reports, robust manufacturing data, still-hot consumer spending. Any time America reports its economy is strong, Wall Street has a freak-out. So why is good news taken as bad news on Wall Street?. "The short answer is that as the economy continues to grow, particularly on the jobs front,...
News Channel Nebraska
A portrait of one of the few young, female truckers in France
A young couple embraces in front of the grill of a 750-horsepower Volvo truck, their cream and beige ensembles matching the commercial vehicle's slick exterior. They pose for the camera, her face partially obscured by the playful roundness of her pantsuit's tulle shoulder pouf. While the photograph might evoke the...
News Channel Nebraska
These three big unknowns will drive markets in 2023
We're in the salad days of the New Year — that period where many feel refreshed and motivated and perhaps even optimistic about the year to come. There's a certain clarity that comes during this time in January. That said, the big question weighing on everyone's mind is whether...
Comments / 0