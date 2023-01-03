Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Colts S Rodney Thomas makes interception, celebrates high school teammate Damar Hamlin
Rodney Thomas II made another big play for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and he capped it by honoring his high school teammate, Damar Hamlin. Thomas got his team-leading 4th interception of the season on the final play of the third quarter against the Houston Texans. After the play, the seventh-round rookie ran to...
Browns S John Johnson III leaves field with apparent knee injury
In their final game of the season, injuries hit the Browns hard as they took on the Steelers. One of those injuries was to safety John Johnson III.
NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Special Teams Disaster
The New England Patriots' playoff chances hung in the balance entering Week 18, and those hopes took a hit thanks to their special teams. No, the above footage isn't a replay of Nyheim Hines' kick return touchdown to start the game. Hines continued his one-man track meet in the third quarter, ...
Texans eye massive personnel changes
The Houston Texans are wrapping up a train wreck of a season Sunday. Now it’s time for the cleanup. Fox Sports NFL analyst Jay Glazer, reporting on possible coaching changes Sunday, mentioned that regarding Texans coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio, “either one or both will be gone after this year.” How many Read more... The post Texans eye massive personnel changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0