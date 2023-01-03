ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Special Teams Disaster

The New England Patriots' playoff chances hung in the balance entering Week 18, and those hopes took a hit thanks to their special teams.  No, the above footage isn't a replay of Nyheim Hines' kick return touchdown to start the game. Hines continued his one-man track meet in the third quarter, ...
The Comeback

Texans eye massive personnel changes

The Houston Texans are wrapping up a train wreck of a season Sunday. Now it’s time for the cleanup. Fox Sports NFL analyst Jay Glazer, reporting on possible coaching changes Sunday, mentioned that regarding Texans coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio, “either one or both will be gone after this year.” How many Read more... The post Texans eye massive personnel changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
