(CBS DETROIT)- Did you know that the number one cause of blindness in African Americans is glaucoma? "If you have a family history, you're significantly increased risk. As well as in the African American population you're at 6 times greater risk of developing it," says Dr. Mark Juzych, director of the Kresge Eye Institute.January is National Glaucoma Awareness month and ophthalmologists are encouraging you, especially if you're over 65, to get your eyes checked. Juzych says glaucoma is the thief of sight because there are no symptoms of this disease.He says the only way of knowing if you have it, is to get your eyes checked periodically. Juzych says the reason there's a whole month dedicated to bringing awareness given that there are no symptoms of it. "I think this (month) makes sure you bring it forward so people understand that they really need to get checked out, there's no way for you to know otherwise," says Juzych.

35 MINUTES AGO