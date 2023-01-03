Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Interstate reopen following crash that closed west I-74 in Dearborn County
PENNTOWN, Ind. — UPDATE:. Westbound I-74 has reopened following a crash that prompted police to close the interstate in Dearborn County. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police have closed a stretch of Interstate 74 following a crash in Dearborn County, Friday afternoon. According to police, westbound...
wdrb.com
Lanes on Interstate 64 westbound blocked near Middletown after 5-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lanes are blocked after a crash on Interstate 64 westbound near the Gene Snyder Freeway in east Louisville on Sunday morning. TRIMARC reported a five-vehicle crash around 11:15 a.m. on I-64 near Middletown. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 18.1, in between I-265 and the Blankenbaker Parkway exit.
29-year-old driver killed in Lower Price Hill crash
A crash early Saturday morning at 1900 River Road killed 29-year-old Ladebra Sherman. Police said she lost control of her vehicle and struck a guard rail.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Bristol Road at Hogrefe Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Bristol Road at Hogrefe Road in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, unknown injuries, on Cincinnati-Dayton Road at I-75
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with unknown injuries, on Cincinnati-Dayton Road at I-75. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
eaglecountryonline.com
Pedestrian Killed in I-71 Crash Near Verona
The accident shut down both sides of I-71 on Wednesday night. (Verona, Ky.) – Boone County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian on Wednesday night. The incident took place on northbound Interstate 71 at the 74-mile marker near Verona. Investigators say...
korncountry.com
2-vehicle crash in Taylorsville injures 3
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD), Columbus Regional Health EMS, and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 1:45 p.m.on Friday to U.S.31 and County Road 650N to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, Deputy Chief Goodin advised one person was...
WLWT 5
Interstate reopen following crash that closed west I-275 in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show the crash blocking west I-275 in Taylor Mill has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are blocking a stretch of interstate in Kenton County following a crash in Taylor Mill. Cameras...
WCPO
Man dies after being struck by a semi on I-71 in Boone County
WALTON, Ky. — A 25-year-old man died in the hospital after getting struck by an 18-wheeler on I-71 in Boone County. Northbound I-71 was shut down for several hours after the Wednesday evening crash. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said it received a report that a tractor-trailer hit a...
wbiw.com
Scott County man arrested after fleeing the scene of an injury accident
JACKSON CO. – A Scott County man was arrested after he fled the scene of an injury accident on State Road 256 in Jackson County near the Scott County line Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. Police arrested Brain Davis Jr., 34, of Austin, on felony charges of operating a vehicle...
linknky.com
2 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Covington
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Covington Friday night. Covington’s Lt. Justin Bradbury said two people were shot around 7:45 p.m. near Tienda La Samaritana on Greenup Street. Police said one person was shot in the leg. They did not say where the other...
Fox 19
2 accused in car chase that led to fiery crash in Middletown sentenced
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people charged in connection to a car chase that ended in a fiery crash have been sentenced. Thaddeus Brown and Taylor Daley will each serve time in prison after taking plea deals in their case. Daley is spending one and a half years in jail...
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County
Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
cbs4indy.com
Property caretaker shot after confronting hunters
UNION COUNTY, Ind. — A property caretaker was shot after confronting four people who were hunting on private property without permission in southwestern Union County. The caretaker was inflicted with a gunshot wound after the conversation escalated in the morning hours of Friday, Jan. 6. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Wave 3
Man wanted on warrant taken into custody following police chase in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville man was taken into custody after evading police for multiple hours during a warrant arrest, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and additional law enforcement agencies attempted to arrest 32-year-old Henry...
Missing Randolph County man found safe
Police are looking for help after a Randolph County went missing in late December.
WRBI Radio
New Ripley County Sheriff, Chief Deputy sworn in, take charge
Versailles, IN — Ripley County’s new Sheriff Rob Bradley took office this week along with his Chief Deputy Lee Davidson. Bradley was elected in November and sworn in on January 1. The new command team has started a Ripley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and is encouraging residents...
WKRC
Police: Shots fired outside Florence Taco Bell over video game sale
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Shots rang out in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Florence after an altercation between two groups, police say. Officers were called to the restaurant on US 42 just after 6 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say multiple people had agreed to meet an unknown...
1017thepoint.com
FRIDAY MORNING BARN FIRE BREAKS OUT NEAR HAGERSTOWN
(Wayne County, IN)--Firefighters from numerous agencies were on the scene Friday morning of a significant fire near Hagerstown. Not a lot of details have been released so far. But, according to scanner traffic, the first calls came in from Franklin Road at around 1 o’clock Friday morning. Scanner traffic also indicated there was a travel trailer and other vehicles involved with several explosions. Some crews were still on the scene at 4:30 Friday morning. There’s been no word so far on whether or not there were any injuries.
wbiw.com
Lane restrictions planned for I-65 in Jackson and Scott Counties
JACKSON/SCOTT CO. — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces single-lane closures for I-65 northbound and southbound for asphalt patching work. Beginning on or after Monday, January 9, crews will begin single-lane restrictions on I-65 in both Jackson and Scott counties from Scottsburg (MM 29) to Seymour (MM 50). Work is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane in both the northbound and southbound directions will remain open at all times during the closure periods.
