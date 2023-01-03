ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Pedestrian Killed in I-71 Crash Near Verona

The accident shut down both sides of I-71 on Wednesday night. (Verona, Ky.) – Boone County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian on Wednesday night. The incident took place on northbound Interstate 71 at the 74-mile marker near Verona. Investigators say...
VERONA, KY
korncountry.com

2-vehicle crash in Taylorsville injures 3

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD), Columbus Regional Health EMS, and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 1:45 p.m.on Friday to U.S.31 and County Road 650N to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, Deputy Chief Goodin advised one person was...
TAYLORSVILLE, IN
WCPO

Man dies after being struck by a semi on I-71 in Boone County

WALTON, Ky. — A 25-year-old man died in the hospital after getting struck by an 18-wheeler on I-71 in Boone County. Northbound I-71 was shut down for several hours after the Wednesday evening crash. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said it received a report that a tractor-trailer hit a...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County

Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
cbs4indy.com

Property caretaker shot after confronting hunters

UNION COUNTY, Ind. — A property caretaker was shot after confronting four people who were hunting on private property without permission in southwestern Union County. The caretaker was inflicted with a gunshot wound after the conversation escalated in the morning hours of Friday, Jan. 6. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
UNION COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

New Ripley County Sheriff, Chief Deputy sworn in, take charge

Versailles, IN — Ripley County’s new Sheriff Rob Bradley took office this week along with his Chief Deputy Lee Davidson. Bradley was elected in November and sworn in on January 1. The new command team has started a Ripley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and is encouraging residents...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

FRIDAY MORNING BARN FIRE BREAKS OUT NEAR HAGERSTOWN

(Wayne County, IN)--Firefighters from numerous agencies were on the scene Friday morning of a significant fire near Hagerstown. Not a lot of details have been released so far. But, according to scanner traffic, the first calls came in from Franklin Road at around 1 o’clock Friday morning. Scanner traffic also indicated there was a travel trailer and other vehicles involved with several explosions. Some crews were still on the scene at 4:30 Friday morning. There’s been no word so far on whether or not there were any injuries.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
wbiw.com

Lane restrictions planned for I-65 in Jackson and Scott Counties

JACKSON/SCOTT CO. — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces single-lane closures for I-65 northbound and southbound for asphalt patching work. Beginning on or after Monday, January 9, crews will begin single-lane restrictions on I-65 in both Jackson and Scott counties from Scottsburg (MM 29) to Seymour (MM 50). Work is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane in both the northbound and southbound directions will remain open at all times during the closure periods.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy