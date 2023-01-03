(Wayne County, IN)--Firefighters from numerous agencies were on the scene Friday morning of a significant fire near Hagerstown. Not a lot of details have been released so far. But, according to scanner traffic, the first calls came in from Franklin Road at around 1 o’clock Friday morning. Scanner traffic also indicated there was a travel trailer and other vehicles involved with several explosions. Some crews were still on the scene at 4:30 Friday morning. There’s been no word so far on whether or not there were any injuries.

HAGERSTOWN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO