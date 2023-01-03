ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Larry Brown Sports

Steelers screwed by awful roughing the passer call on Cam Heyward

The Pittsburgh Steelers were on the wrong side of the latest terrible roughing the passer call during their crucial game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Cleveland had the ball deep in Pittsburgh territory with the Steelers leading 20-7 early in the fourth quarter. Cam Heyward sacked Deshaun Watson on 2nd-and-7, which would have set... The post Steelers screwed by awful roughing the passer call on Cam Heyward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Newest NFL team enter Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes

Current Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh could return to the Indianapolis Colts as head coach. Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer shared the news Sunday. Jay Glazer links Jim Harbaugh to Indianapolis https://t.co/Vwsdl0BEqS — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) January 8, 2023 The Denver Broncos are already linked to Harbaugh’s potential return to the Read more... The post Newest NFL team enter Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

Texans eye massive personnel changes

The Houston Texans are wrapping up a train wreck of a season Sunday. Now it’s time for the cleanup. Fox Sports NFL analyst Jay Glazer, reporting on possible coaching changes Sunday, mentioned that regarding Texans coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio, “either one or both will be gone after this year.” How many Read more... The post Texans eye massive personnel changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

NFL Franchise Reportedly Expects Head Coach To Leave This Offseason

Sean McVay's future in L.A. is in limbo. For the first time since the Los Angeles Rams hired McVay in 2017, the team has a losing record (5-11). The defending Super Bowl champions fell short of expectations all season long, and now McVay might leave. According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, the ...
Citrus County Chronicle

Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse

The intersection of prayer and sports has been especially prominent in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse during an NFL game. All 32 NFL teams have included “Pray for Damar” on their Twitter avatars. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky prayed for the Buffalo Bills’ safety on live TV. Countless fans and other concerned observers said on social media they were praying, and dozens linked arms outside his Cincinnati hospital.
Citrus County Chronicle

Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on...
Citrus County Chronicle

LaVine, DeRozan team to help Bulls beat Jazz, 126-118

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 35 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Saturday night. After hitting 11 3s and scoring 41 points Friday night in a victory in Philadelphia,...
CHICAGO, IL

