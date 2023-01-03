ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

SignalsAZ

Weekend Weather for Jan 5 thru Jan 9

Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. We recently saw some snow, check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt to see if more snow is expected.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
journalaz.com

Data shows drought over in Yavapai County

The majority of Yavapai County is now out of drought, although it continues to sustain abnormally dry conditions. During the past month, drought affected 41,407 people in the county, or 19.6%, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. The year 2022 has been the 42nd driest year to date out of the past 128 years.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Northern Arizona dries out for now; more snow to come

After the bout of winter storms earlier this week that brought snow to northern Arizona, things seem to be drying out — for now. Meteorologist Carter Humphreys with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff says some lower elevations may see snow melt as high temperatures reach into the 60s.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott East Hwy Phase 3 Work Underway

Phase three work for Prescott East Hwy is now underway. Work is taking place from Sunset Lane to Antelope Lane and will consist of full-depth recycling of the asphalt, cement treatment and paving, and re-establishment of the concrete curb and median. Mini traffic circles will be added to assist traffic...
PRESCOTT, AZ
myradioplace.com

Prescott Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Motorcycle Driver

PRESCOTT- The Prescott Police Department has been actively investigating multiple incidents involving the driver of a motorcycle in the downtown area of Prescott. Over the past several months officers have observed a male subject on a 2000’s model Red Honda CRF driving recklessly in the downtown area and other areas in Prescott. When officers attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle the rider fails to yield and flees from the officers. Due to traffic conditions and the need to balance public safety, our officers have not pursed the motorcycle but have attempted to locate the driver on several occasions without success.
PRESCOTT, AZ

