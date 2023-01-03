Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 5 thru Jan 9
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. We recently saw some snow, check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt to see if more snow is expected.
journalaz.com
Data shows drought over in Yavapai County
The majority of Yavapai County is now out of drought, although it continues to sustain abnormally dry conditions. During the past month, drought affected 41,407 people in the county, or 19.6%, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. The year 2022 has been the 42nd driest year to date out of the past 128 years.
kjzz.org
Northern Arizona dries out for now; more snow to come
After the bout of winter storms earlier this week that brought snow to northern Arizona, things seem to be drying out — for now. Meteorologist Carter Humphreys with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff says some lower elevations may see snow melt as high temperatures reach into the 60s.
SignalsAZ
Prescott East Hwy Phase 3 Work Underway
Phase three work for Prescott East Hwy is now underway. Work is taking place from Sunset Lane to Antelope Lane and will consist of full-depth recycling of the asphalt, cement treatment and paving, and re-establishment of the concrete curb and median. Mini traffic circles will be added to assist traffic...
Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
At 8:45 p.m. Jan. 1, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that I-40 eastbound and westbound is closed in both directions from Winslow to Ash Fork. Also, northbound I-17 is closed at the Sedona exit (SR 179).
sunews.net
Large power outage caused by failed safety mechanism at Glen Canyon transmission substation
At approximately 5:10 p.m., on Tuesday, January 3, Garkane members experienced a widespread power outage affecting over 10,000 residents in Kane and Garfield Counties, and as far south as Coconino County in northern Arizona. As the sun and temperature dropped, Garkane crews searched quickly to find the cause. It appears...
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
myradioplace.com
Prescott Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Motorcycle Driver
PRESCOTT- The Prescott Police Department has been actively investigating multiple incidents involving the driver of a motorcycle in the downtown area of Prescott. Over the past several months officers have observed a male subject on a 2000’s model Red Honda CRF driving recklessly in the downtown area and other areas in Prescott. When officers attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle the rider fails to yield and flees from the officers. Due to traffic conditions and the need to balance public safety, our officers have not pursed the motorcycle but have attempted to locate the driver on several occasions without success.
