PRESCOTT- The Prescott Police Department has been actively investigating multiple incidents involving the driver of a motorcycle in the downtown area of Prescott. Over the past several months officers have observed a male subject on a 2000’s model Red Honda CRF driving recklessly in the downtown area and other areas in Prescott. When officers attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle the rider fails to yield and flees from the officers. Due to traffic conditions and the need to balance public safety, our officers have not pursed the motorcycle but have attempted to locate the driver on several occasions without success.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO