Local News Digital
Nominations sought for Jackson County Chamber awards
SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Jackson County Chamber is now accepting chamber award nominations as part of their 92nd Annual Dinner, at Pewter Hall, in Brownstown, on Friday, March 3, at 5:30 p.m. Highlights of the evening include a year in review, a look ahead, and the presentation of the...
Local News Digital
State seeks applicants to create public artwork
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) has just launched two new grants, the IN Indiana Public Art Activation Grant and IN Indiana Placemaking Activation Grant, giving local artists and communities the opportunity to create IN Indiana artwork and signage in highly-visible locations in the state. The IDDC...
Local News Digital
Greenwood optometry business expands
GREENWOOD, Ind. – The City of Greenwood is paving the way for the growth and expansion of VisionQuest Eyecare. With full support from Mayor Mark W. Myers, the Greenwood Common Council on Wednesday evening unanimously approved the creation of an economic revitalization area and real property tax abatement for the local optometry business.
Local News Digital
2-vehicle crash in Taylorsville injures 3
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD), Columbus Regional Health EMS, and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 1:45 p.m.on Friday to U.S.31 and County Road 650N to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, Deputy Chief Goodin advised one person was...
