NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ
Buy Conagra Brands (CAG) and Lamb Weston (LW) Stock After Impressive Earnings?
Conagra Brands CAG and Lamb Weston LW crushed their fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations yesterday. With both Conagra and Lamb Weston stocks recently hitting their 52-week highs, let’s see if it’s time to buy and ride the momentum after their impressive quarters. Overview & Q2 Reports. Lamb Weston’s impressive...
NASDAQ
3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings
Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
NASDAQ
Zacks Market Edge Highlights: APLE, MAC, NEXA, T, MMP
Chicago, IL – January 6, 2022 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
NASDAQ
TRU vs. BKI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Business - Information Services stocks are likely familiar with TransUnion (TRU) and Black Knight (BKI). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why EnLink Midstream (ENLC) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
NASDAQ
Why Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Comerica Incorporated (CMA), which belongs to the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry. This company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when...
NASDAQ
My 5 Highest Conviction Stocks to Buy in 2023
I like to own lots of stocks. While I might be over diversified, my strategy of taking relatively small positions in many companies has enabled me to invest in some big winners that probably would have never made it into a concentrated portfolio. It also allows me to steadily grow a position as my conviction increases.
NASDAQ
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
NASDAQ
Mizuho (MFG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
GFI or FNV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Mining - Gold stocks are likely familiar with Gold Fields (GFI) and Franco-Nevada (FNV). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
NASDAQ
Down 46% in 2022, Is Micron Stock a Buy for 2023?
Micron Technologies (NASDAQ: MU) is one of the cheaper semiconductor stocks investors can buy. In this video, I will determine whether buying Micron stock is an excellent idea. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 4, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 6, 2023. 10 stocks we...
NASDAQ
Why Eagle Materials (EXP) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Eagle Materials (EXP), which belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This maker...
NASDAQ
How MongoDB Stock Gained 28.9% Last Month
Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rose by 28.9% in December 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The developer of next-generation database management systems shocked Wall Street with fantastic third-quarter results early in the month, and as of early January, the stock has held onto a large portion of the gains that followed that report.
NASDAQ
MMSI vs. ALGN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Medical - Dental Supplies stocks have likely encountered both Merit Medical (MMSI) and Align Technology (ALGN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies...
NASDAQ
NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Nike (NKE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this athletic apparel maker have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the...
NASDAQ
Is It Too Late to Buy General Mills' Stock?
The prospects of an economic downturn heavily weighed on financial markets in 2022. The S&P 500 index dropped 19% last year. But consumer staple stocks fared quite well amid the market sell-off. For instance, shares of General Mills (NYSE: GIS) surged 28% higher in 2022. This raises the question: Have...
NASDAQ
Will First Republic Bank (FRC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider First Republic Bank (FRC). This company, which is in the Zacks Banks - West industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
The Trade Desk Stock Q&A With Wall Street Investors
I provide a step-by-step walkthrough in this video of The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) conference call with Wall Street analysts. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 4, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 6, 2023. Find out why Trade Desk is one of the 10 best...
