ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
News Now Warsaw

Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton

PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
WARSAW, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tracking heavy rain in Indiana, staying warm too

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! It is a warm start to the new year with highs today in the 50s. We stay in the 50s overnight with heavy rain moving in. 60s by Tuesday afternoon before temperatures tumble by the end of the week to a bit more seasonal conditions.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Heavy rain & numerous storms impact Indiana overnight

INDIANAPOLIS – Foggy weather Monday evening will give way to warmth and heavy rain as we head overnight. Dense fog has been a concern all evening in Indiana as visibility has been reduced to 1/4 mile in many locations north of Marion County. Dense fog advisories are in effect until midnight to account for this hazard. The passage of a warm front will help push temperatures into the low 60s overnight however, and this will ultimately help mitigate the hazard.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
News Now Warsaw

Holcomb to deliver annual speech Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to deliver his seventh State of the State address next week. He’ll deliver it to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House chamber on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The address starts at 7 p.m. and is expected...
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Banana 101.5

This is Why Eggs Are So Freaking Expensive in Michigan Right Now

It's absolutely insane how expensive eggs are throughout the state of Michigan (and everywhere else) right now. Well, we think we finally know the answer as to why. Have you been to a grocery store in Michigan lately? Everything is over the top expensive, especially eggs. Egg prices have gone up nearly 50% in the past year and right now they're at an all-time high.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest

Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
MINNESOTA STATE
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
clintoncountydailynews.com

Indiana Department of Revenue Shares Changes for Upcoming Tax Season

The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) wants individuals to be aware of several tax changes as the 2023 tax filing season approaches. In addition, DOR wants to remind low-income Hoosiers who received Social Security income in 2022 and who meet other eligibility criteria that they will need to file a tax return to claim the $200 Automatic Taxpayer Refund, even if they do not normally need to file a tax return.
FOX59

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy