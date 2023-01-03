Kansas is becoming more divided. Democrats win suburban areas and the GOP holds rural communities

Read full article on original website
Kansas Public Radio
What has happened to the 9 Kansas residents charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection?
Two years have passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. To mark the occasion, President Biden plans to award the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 people, including law enforcement officers who were injured defending the Capitol and election workers who resisted efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Friday, January 6, 2023
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Thursday, January 5, 2023
Douglas County DA Halts Prosecution of Eudora Woman Accused in Day Care Death. LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - Citing a lack of evidence, the Douglas County District Attorney’s office has decided to “cease prosecution” of a woman who was accused of killing a baby in 2016 at a Eudora day care where she worked. According to the Lawrence Journal-World, District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced the decision to stop pursuing the case against Carrody Buchhorn in a news release Wednesday evening. Valdez cited a report from a forensic pathologist her office had retained in the case, which she said concluded that the baby, Oliver “Ollie” Ortiz, “died from natural disease and pathophysiologic processes unrelated to child abuse.” "I have concluded that at this time, we do not have sufficient evidence to proceed with the prosecution of Ms. Buchhorn,” Valdez said in the release.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Saturday, January 7, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/AP) - A Kansas Bureau of Investigation report released late Friday documents a chronic pattern of sexual abuse by Catholic priests in the state, and the church's history of protecting its clergy. The reports released by the state attorney general's office said dioceses across the state frequently failed to follow church policies regarding allegations of sexual abuse of Catholic clergy. The KBI says its agents interviewed 137 victims of abuse and identified 188 clergy members suspected of various criminal acts. The task force that conducted the overview said efforts to prosecute cases were frustrated by actions of the Church, by expiring statutes of limitations, and the deaths of both alleged abusers and their victims.
