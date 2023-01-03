Read full article on original website
1 Injured, Suspect Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident In Pryor
A man has been arrested after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman during a road rage incident in Pryor, according to the Pryor Creek Police Department. Police said at around 12:59 p.m. on Dec. 29, officers responded to a road rage incident between two vehicles near Park Street and South Elliott Street.
kggfradio.com
Defective Tail Lamp Results In Arrest
A Coffeyville woman is arrested in Caney during a traffic stop for a defective tail lamp. Late last week Vanessa Reed of Coffeyville was cited for a defective tail lamp and after an investigation, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested Reed for alleged possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
parsonspd.com
Traffic Stop Leads to the Arrest of an Unregistered Violent Offender
On January 3rd, 2023, at approximately 11:41 pm, Parsons Police Officer Devin Wisdom conducted a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Morgan Ave. Parsons, KS for an equipment violation. The driver, Osric Maleke-Rashaad Edwards, age 24 of Parsons, was found to be operating with a suspended driver's license status and it was also expired.
kggfradio.com
Independence PD Cites Woman Twice For Indecent Exposure
Law Enforcement officers with the Independence Police Department responded to 1100 West Laurel Street for a report of a naked female. The alleged incident took place at about midnight on December 28th. About 5 minutes after the first report officers received a 2nd report of lewd behavior in the 1300 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. A third report came in for a suspicious person in the 300 block of N. 19th Street and after an investigation 27-year-old Angie Reyes was cited for indecent exposure. Reyes was also cited for indecent exposure at the 1100 W. Laurel St. incident as well as cited for criminal trespass resulting from a report in the 100 block of W. Locust St.
koamnewsnow.com
One arrested following hostage incident in Independence, Kansas
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KOAM) - Multiple agencies responded to a hostage situation in Independence, Kansas early Friday morning. According Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison, officers responded to the 200 block of West Magnolia Street just before 3 a.m. following a 911 hang-up. Harrison said officers spoke with a woman who was...
More Arrests Expected In Connection To Murder Of Man Found In Field, Sheriff Says
We are learning new details about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars in this case, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Sheriff Virden said this is the most complex investigation he’s worked in...
fourstateshomepage.com
More shoplifting charges levied against former Galena school resource officer
MIAMI, Okla. – Prosecutors file more shoplifting charges against a former Kansas school resource officer. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, is facing eight citations for multiple shoplifting incidents at a Miami Walmart since September. Corbit does not have a published telephone number. Efforts to reach Corbit by social...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam
JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
news9.com
Osage County Sheriff's Office Searching For Convenience Store Burglary Suspect Near Sand Springs
The Osage County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is looking for a suspect in connection to a burglary that happened at a convenience store early Saturday morning near Sand Springs. Deputies said the burglary occurred at around 2:40 a.m. at a Stop & Save Convenience Store near State Highway 97 and Shell Creek Road.
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Trying to Identify Two Men
The Caney Police Department is looking to identify two men caught on surveillance footage. The two men were seen on camera footage at a Caney business yesterday. Caney PD is unable to provide any additional information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Caney PD at (620)879-2141.
Kansas runaway found in trunk of stolen car – Pittsburg teen arrested
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A 14-year-old girl who ran away from home is back with her family and her 18-year-old boyfriend is under arrest after police say he stole his mom’s car and was hiding the girl. Two days after Christmas Pittsburg Police took a report of a stolen car from a woman who said her […]
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Spits Blood on Officer
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging public intoxication, and placing bodily wastes or fluids upon a government employee or contractor. According to an affidavit, Nicole Becerra was arrested around 3 am on a public intoxication on January 1st. While being searched in...
Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
fourstateshomepage.com
Afton woman sentenced to 15 years for beating her toddler
JAY, Okla. – An Afton woman pleaded guilty to child neglect involving the beating of her daughter that left the girl’s eye swollen shut. Tabetha Townsend, 26, and Chandler Blackwell, 26, were charged in Jan. 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect for the beating of Townsend’s 21-month-old daughter.
bartlesvilleradio.com
70-year-old Woman Seen on Domestic Abuse Charge
A 70-year-old Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on a charge of domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon. Naomi Austin was arrested on New Year’s Eve after an officer responded to a domestic call. According to an affidavit, Austin charged into the victim’s room with a paring knife.
KOKI FOX 23
Bartlesville teen reunited with family after four days
BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Update (01/05; 9:33 p.m.) — The missing Bartlesville teen has been reunited with his family, his sister confirmed. According to family, Gideon saw the reports of him missing on television and went home on his own accord. Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg crash damages signal – drivers beware
PITTSBURG, Kans.— A traffic crash today (1/04) at the intersection of East Cleveland Ave and South Broadway Street damaged a traffic signal. The intersection has been converted to a three-way stop in all directions while crews work to restore the signal lights. The City of Pittsburg released a statement...
bartlesvilleradio.com
No Injuries Suffered After Car Rams Into Barber Shop
The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) reports that no injuries occurred after a vehicle plowed through the front of a barber shop on Thursday night. BPD Captain Jay Hastings says the vehicle was approaching A+ Barber Shop, located at 416 SE Washington Boulevard next to the UPS Store, when a young driver mistook the gas pedal for the brakes. Hastings says the vehicle then hopped the curb and crashed into the building. He says there were a couple of people in the barbershop when the accident took place, but no one was injured.
Missouri woman dead, 2 hospitalized after head-on crash
GREENE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday in Greene County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Kia Soul driven by Jennifer M. Hood, 30, Carl Junction, was northbound on U.S. 65 one mile north of Springfield. The driver failed to negotiate a curve....
bartlesvilleradio.com
