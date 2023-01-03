ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Five-alarm fire guts former school administration building in East Spencer

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A five alarm fire has destroyed what used to be the Rowan-Salisbury Schools administration in East Spencer. The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the large building in the 100 block of S. Long Street. When firefighters arrived, they said there was heavy smoke coming from the building.
EAST SPENCER, NC
WBTV

Charlotte city councilmembers discuss goals, outlook for 2023

Judge issues order to unseal parts of search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case. The judge said she will unseal certain parts of the search warrants, but just things the public already knows.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD searching for missing Virginia man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

After failed negotiations, CATS bus drivers vote to strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of unsuccessful contract negotiations, CATS bus operators confirmed Saturday they are voting to strike. While the vote went through, bus drivers and CATS alike warn this does not mean the strike happens now. It just means this could happen in the future, following negotiations with union leaders.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street

"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is."
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Parents concerned after CMS school bus shows up hours late

Judge issues order to unseal parts of search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case. The judge said she will unseal certain parts of the search warrants, but just things the public already knows.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMS student kicked off school bus for overcrowding

Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed landfill in their neighborhood.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man dies after vehicle crashes into creek in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after his vehicle crashed into a creek in Gaston County, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Lowell Bethesda Road, just south of Gaston Christian School, near Duharts Creek. Police responded to the area...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Chesterfield County deputy arrested and fired for DUI

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An off-duty Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence. According to the sheriff’s office, a Chesterfield County deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area due to a driver appearing to be under the influence. During...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials.
CHARLOTTE, NC

