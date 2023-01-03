EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A five alarm fire has destroyed what used to be the Rowan-Salisbury Schools administration in East Spencer. The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the large building in the 100 block of S. Long Street. When firefighters arrived, they said there was heavy smoke coming from the building.

EAST SPENCER, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO