Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville Shooting Sparks and Leaves the Headlights on Where Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Five-alarm fire guts former school administration building in East Spencer
EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A five alarm fire has destroyed what used to be the Rowan-Salisbury Schools administration in East Spencer. The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the large building in the 100 block of S. Long Street. When firefighters arrived, they said there was heavy smoke coming from the building.
WBTV
Charlotte city councilmembers discuss goals, outlook for 2023
Judge issues order to unseal parts of search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case. The judge said she will unseal certain parts of the search warrants, but just things the public already knows. Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Updated: 17 hours ago.
WBTV
CMPD searching for missing Virginia man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
WBTV
CMS students, some nonverbal, dropped off by school bus more than three hours after pickup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents of students at Highland Renaissance Academy in northeast Charlotte are concerned for the safety of their children after a negative school bus experience. “We don’t feel safe sending our kids to school it’s terrible,” CMS parent Natalie Johnson said. Johnson said her...
WBTV
Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues, police are now seeking information from people in and around Madison County, an over 2-hour drive away from where Madalina was last seen in Cornelius. Cornelius Police Department confirmed a woman appearing to be Diana Cojocari, the mother...
WBTV
After failed negotiations, CATS bus drivers vote to strike
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of unsuccessful contract negotiations, CATS bus operators confirmed Saturday they are voting to strike. While the vote went through, bus drivers and CATS alike warn this does not mean the strike happens now. It just means this could happen in the future, following negotiations with union leaders.
WBTV
Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed landfill in their neighborhood. The landfill would be in the area of Kelly Road between Oakdale and Pleasant Grove Roads. According to city records, it’s an LCID landfill designed to accept debris from...
WBTV
Charlotte cyclists ask for safety improvements following crash near Plaza Midwood
Judge issues order to unseal parts of search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case. The judge said she will unseal certain parts of the search warrants, but just things the public already knows. Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago.
WBTV
Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
WBTV
CMS parent claims child was removed from school bus because it was overcrowded
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte dad wants answers after he says his eight-year-old was kicked off a bus Thursday morning, missing the day from school. The school district reportedly told him the bus was overcrowded. The man tells WBTV he dropped off his stepson at the bus stop, watched...
WBTV
14-year-old suspect accused of stealing vehicle with toddler inside in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase through Gaston County on Friday evening, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the car was stolen in the Town of Dallas. The stolen vehicle was located by police in...
WBTV
Parents concerned after CMS school bus shows up hours late
Judge issues order to unseal parts of search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case. The judge said she will unseal certain parts of the search warrants, but just things the public already knows. Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago.
WBTV
CMS student kicked off school bus for overcrowding
Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed landfill in their neighborhood. Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Zoning board approves plan to make Cotswold Chick-Fil-A drive-thru only. Updated:...
WBTV
Cleveland County woman wins $2 million, months after $1 million win
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Just two months after winning a $1 million lottery prize, Kenya Sloan of Shelby doubled her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Sloan said. “But it did.”. Sloan, 41, bought her lucky...
WBTV
WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a new push to find out what exactly happened to Madalina Cojocari, WBTV’s Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner exclusively petitioned, on his own, to unseal search warrants related to the case. » You can read the full motion for access to those documents here....
WBTV
Man dies after vehicle crashes into creek in Gaston County
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after his vehicle crashed into a creek in Gaston County, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Lowell Bethesda Road, just south of Gaston Christian School, near Duharts Creek. Police responded to the area...
WBTV
Gastonia officers asking for help identifying individuals after man killed in 2021
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are still searching for answers in the shooting death of 33-year-old Johnny “Luke” Moore. Moore was killed in a home invasion on July 26. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not...
WBTV
Chesterfield County deputy arrested and fired for DUI
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An off-duty Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence. According to the sheriff’s office, a Chesterfield County deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area due to a driver appearing to be under the influence. During...
WBTV
Judge issues order to unseal parts of search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case
Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not considered suspects. Charlotte cyclists ask for safety improvements following crash near Plaza Midwood. Updated: 10 hours ago. Local...
WBTV
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire said crews responded to the accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street near...
Comments / 0