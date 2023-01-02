Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Growing A Peace Lily Indoors
The popular indoor plants called peace lilies are prized for their classy white flowers and deep green foliage. They are reputed to provide a relaxing atmosphere, which is why they are often given as gifts during difficult times. They are also well-known for their air purification properties. Since peace lilies...
a-z-animals.com
Peace Lily Fertilizer: Do You Need It And Other Tips
The beauty of peace lilies is really something to behold! This might surprise you given their fragile appearance, but they are hardy plants that can survive in a range of lighting conditions, including semi-darkness. Even a small bit of carelessness on the part of busy or neglectful indoor gardeners won’t kill peace lilies.
a-z-animals.com
How To Grow A Huge Spider Plant Outdoors
Spider plants are a seriously beloved houseplant species. The majority of people choose to cultivate their spider plants indoors simply because they thrive with little fuss. These plants are fantastic additions to any living room or other indoor space since they flourish in a household environment. Because they are robust and tolerant of a wide range of growing situations, spider plants are perfect for beginning gardeners. It is simple to cultivate and enjoy them. Even novice gardeners may easily learn how to care for spider plants.
How to care for a Christmas cactus and keep it alive
Need to know how to care for a Christmas cactus? Here, we cover everything you need to know, including tips on how to get it blooming.
backyardboss.net
7 Tips For Growing Cantaloupe in Containers
There’s nothing quite like biting into the honeyed center of a perfect, home-grown cantaloupe. And with the right know-how and patience, anyone can grow delicious and juicy cantaloupes in containers — great news for aspiring urban growers or those with limited outdoor space!. Learn seven tips for growing...
Times Gazette
Boost the health, beauty of your houseplants
Fight the post-holiday blues with a bit of indoor gardening. Keeping your houseplants healthy and looking their best with a bit of grooming this winter is sure to lift your spirits. Clip off any dead leaves as they appear. Use a sharp snips or bypass pruner to make a clean...
dcnewsnow.com
Best winter wreath
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are a lot of ways to decorate the house during the winter, but the right wreath can go far in creating a festive environment both inside and out. Whether you’re decorating for the holidays, or looking to give your...
Wild poinsettias add Christmas color to the natural SC landscape
The plant, which is native to the Southeast, is a less showy relative of the traditional Christmas poinsettia.
KXAN
Tips From Our Garden Guru On Post Freeze Plant Care
Lance Roberson of PLance.org joined Steph to offer tips on garden recover post freeze and share ways to prepare your garden for any upcoming severe weather. Many things such as clipping off the dead leaves or providing fertilizer will encourage new growth. New growth is more susceptible to damage when/if we get another freeze, the plants need to focus on repair and recovery.
a-z-animals.com
Death Cap Mushrooms: A Complete Guide
The death cap mushroom is perhaps one of the most infamous of poisonous fungi, responsible for the majority of all mushroom-related deaths. So, what makes this mushroom so poisonous? How do you identify it? Where does it grow? We’ll cover all of this and more in our death cap mushroom guide.
Tree Hugger
Your Christmas Tree Is Edible
Did you know that Christmas trees are edible? This fact, which may surprise you, has been confirmed countless times by Julia Georgallis, author of "How to Eat Your Christmas Tree: Delicious, Innovative Recipes for Cooking With Trees" (Hardie Grant, 2020). Georgallis maintains that you can put your Christmas tree to...
Urbana Citizen
Kitchen scrap gardening? Regrow your fruits and vegetables!
Looking for something to do different in 2023 besides the same ole boring “lose 5 pounds” or “exercise more” or any other assorted new year’s resolutions?. Kitchen scrap gardening might be something fun to try! It reinforces recycling and reusing and learning plant parts. Plus, great learning activity for kids and adults alike. Or you can get an indoor mini greenhouse like we have. Check out an AeroGarden! We have lettuce year round plus we’ll have peppers in another few weeks!
flowerpatchfarmhouse.com
Slow Gardening: How to Put the “Gardening” Back in Gardening
Have you heard of Slow Gardening? Lately, gardening is not typically something that people take their time with. I have watched some popular garden vloggers and influencers and they want it all done now, buying the latest hybrid plants, using bags of fertilizers, quick-starting additives etc. It feels like we are being pushed to get things done fast and see results right away.
balconygardenweb.com
African Blue Basil Plant Care and Information Guide
Do you want to grow a herb with beautiful flowers? Check out our detailed guide on African Blue Basil Plant Care!. Want a beautiful combination of dark flowers and green foliage? Here are all the details on African Blue Basil Plant Care that will help you grow this stunning herb.
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Garlic Without Soil
Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
homesenator.com
Grow Your Own Food: Everything You Need To Know For Growing Vegetables From Scratch
Whether you are a gardener, a farmer’s market enthusiast, or simply hoping to become more self-sufficient, growing your own food has many advantages. Not only is it a great way to get outside and enjoy some fresh air, but you’ll also have the satisfaction of knowing that the food you’re eating is entirely organic and pesticide-free.
theseasonalhomestead.com
Indoor Seed Starting Guide + What No One Tells You!
With the indoor seed starting season right around the corner, and direct planting soon to follow, I figured it was a good time to share how to start seeds indoors. When starting your own seedlings as long as it is done correctly, it can save you tens to hundreds of dollars. Not only that, but you’ll also have healthier plants, and increased options for varieties since you choose the seeds!
backyardgardener.com
Spring Garden and January Gardening Tips
Janus, who lends his name to the month of January, was the dual-faced Roman god of gates and doors. He also was called the god of beginnings as it was commonly believed that you needed to go through a door or gate in order to enter a new place or beginning.
Gardenista
Winter Oyster Mushrooms: A Forageable Succulent Treat
It is not just the briny bivalves that taste good in months with an r in them. Viewed where they are stored in the Cloud, my photographs of winter oyster mushrooms foraged from a log frosted with ice nestle beside images of neat packages of fresh taro leaf, steaming in our kitchen that night for dinner. The pictures were taken just hours apart on the same freezing day last January. The oyster mushrooms, I discovered as I traveled a couple of miles on foot across Prospect Park in Brooklyn en route to Labay Market, a Grenadian grocery that sells taro leaves, fresh roselle, and other West Indian produce (I visit for a midwinter, culinary staycation, a fix of sunshine, minus the airfare). The happenstance mushrooms, spotted well off the beaten path, were a surprise.
