ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

WPD: Man arrested after officer is tackled during trespassing call

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department announced that an arrest has been made after an officer was assaulted while responding to a trespassing call. According to the release, WPD units responded to 68 S Kerr Ave. at around 4 a.m. on Jan. 6. There, officers encountered a man who refused to leave the area and was being combative.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Trial of man accused of killing beloved school teacher set to begin Monday

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a beloved school teacher. James Edward McKamey, 51, was arrested in 2016 for the brutal murder of Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher. McKamey is accused of stabbing her to death then leaving her body near a small storage building behind her home in August of 2016.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) – Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia release in a refrigerated section at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to Bladen County Emergency Management, one person died after suffering cardiac arrest on the site, but they are not sure if it was related to the incident.
TAR HEEL, NC
foxwilmington.com

Two detectives and a deputy hospitalized after exposure to ‘dangerous opioid drug’ during investigation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Two people are charged in connection with a “significant” drug investigation that shut down part of I-40 Thursday night. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says two detectives and a deputy were exposed to “a dangerous opioid drug” during the investigation while trying to arrest a suspect.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Three months after being suspended from his position, Ed Conrow is no longer employed as Brunswick County’s Emergency Services Director. Conrow was suspended from his position on October 6 and was still employed as of November 16. It’s unclear when he left his position and who is currently leading the department.

Comments / 0

Community Policy