ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man shot, killed in car that crashed in Philadelphia: police

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgLUa_0k1kAqtR00

Man found shot in front seat after car crashes in Philadelphia 00:41

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was found fatally shot inside a car that crashed in North Philadelphia Tuesday morning, according to police.

Paramedics were called to 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 a.m. after a car crashed into a couple of light poles. They found a Dodge sedan in the center median of the street.

Medics discovered a 28-year-old man shot in the head in the front passenger seat, and notified police.

"It appears a shot was fired," Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene. "It went through the driver's side rear door window and then struck the front seat passenger in the head."

Investigators believe the passenger was shot two blocks away at 9th Street and Hunting Park Avenue. A spent shell casing was found at that intersection scene. Police believe more shots may have been fired and are looking for more shell casings.

The driver, 33, may have cut his hand while exiting the vehicle through the driver's side window, Small said.

The driver is in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Police: Man, 21, found shot to death inside home in Woodbury

WOODBURY, N.J. - Police in Woodbury have identified a man who was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton died from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the area of Franklin and Wallace streets around 2:30 p.m....
WOODBURY, NJ
CBS Philly

7-year-old girl struck by stray bullet in Kensington triple shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 7-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet inside her home during a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Rutledge Street at around 7:30 p.m.Police say the girl was shot once in her left foot. She was placed in stable condition at St. Christopher's Hospital.The girl was in her house on the other side of the block during the shooting, not in the street."She's an absolute innocent bystander," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said.Two men were also shot, according to police. A 43-year-old man was shot twice in the chest, while another man was shot in the face.Authorities say they were both placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.Vanore said an argument over a parking spot could have led to the shooting. Police say two cars were struck by gunfire. There are about 14 shell casings on the scene. No weapons were recovered in the shooting, police say.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 teenagers shot in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot in Wilmington on Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Clifford Brown Walk just before 5 p.m.Police say a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were both shot and transported to a local hospital. They were both placed in stable condition. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Douglas Rivell at (302) 576-3633. You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Loved ones say young girl is traumatized after Kensington triple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 7-year-old is recovering after she was hit by a stray bullet while sleeping inside her great-grandmother's home in Philadelphia's Kensington section. We are only five days into the new year, and this is the first child that has become a victim of the city's gun violence.The 7-year-old girl is still in the hospital on Thursday night with her mother by her side. She was simply visiting her great-grandmother when more than a dozen shots were fired outside. "Right now my insides are shaking," Ginny Frizzle said. Nerves are still rattled after a gunfight in the 2900 block of Rutledge...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Vineland man struck by train, in critical condition

A Vineland man is in critical condition after he was struck while trying to illegally cross the railroad tracks, police said. Marcelo A. Hernandez, 74, was found underneath the train at Southwest Boulevard and Grape Street at 11:17 a.m. He was conscious and alert, but suffered severe injury to his...
VINELAND, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Struck, Killed After Leaving Popular Philly Cheesesteak Spot

A stop for a sandwich at a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop turned deadly for a woman Wednesday night. Maryanne Ciecka was struck by a car after she came out of Dalessandro's Steaks at Henry Avenue and Wendover Street around 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old Bensalem, Pennsylvania,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Deaths of Delaware County couple found inside home ruled double homicide

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS)  -- The deaths of a couple found inside their Chester Heights home were ruled Thursday as a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the deaths of 72-year-old Richard Zajko and 69-year-old Rita Zajko.State police said the couple was found dead Monday inside their home on Highland Drive.The Delaware County Medical Examiner on Thursday ruled their deaths as a homicide.According to state police, troopers were called to the home Monday for a welfare check, where the Zajkos were both found inside.Neighbors tell CBS Philadelphia they cannot believe what happened on their quiet block."Everyone is super nice and friendly...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Man arrested in Upper Darby after car accident led to a drug and gun bust

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Darby Township Police announced the arrest of a man on gun and drug charges after they say he was involved in an accident after being under the influence. On Thursday, Dec. 22, shortly before 3:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Sharon Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers say they came in contact with the driver of a white 2014 Ford Fusion.
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Passenger found shot dead inside crashed car on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A car crash has quickly turned into a homicide investigation after police say a man was shot to death inside the car in Hunting Park early Tuesday morning. Fire crews and paramedics were initially called to a crash at 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2 a.m. Police were notified after a 28-year-old was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
111K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy