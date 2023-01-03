Read full article on original website
Related
Emergency crews rescue 2 Kan. workers from trench collapse
A multitude of emergency responders converged on a work accident east of Salina South High School late Friday afternoon. The responders, including rescue personnel, arrived at the site of a construction hole just west of Edward Street on the South High grounds before 5 p.m. Friday. Jennifer Camien, public information...
🏀TMP opens 2023 with sweep of Sacred Heart
The TMP-Marian Monarchs earned a doubleheader sweep of the Sacred Heart Knights in Salina Friday night as both the boys and girls opened the 2023 calendar with a pair of wins. The Lady Monarchs used a pair of double-digits runs on their way to a 55-30 win Friday night over the Sacred Heart Knights.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0