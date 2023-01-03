Westchester County Executive Latimer sets his priorities for 2023

Westchester County Executive George Latimer is setting his priorities for the new year.

Latimer hopes to get the County Center back into usable condition as a recreational venue.

He says he'll also be working on new contracts with CSEA and corrections officers, and complete the master plan process at the County Airport.

Latimer also expects to accomplish more capital improvements to roads, sewage treatment plans and other infrastructure.

The county faces an uncertain financial future heading into the new year, with threats of inflation or a recession, but Latimer is optimistic. "If the worst case scenario happens, we'll have to shift policies to address that. And if the worst case does not happen, then we'll take some comfort from what we hope will be a good year ahead."

He spent part of the weekend in Albany at Gov. Kathy Hochul's inauguration and said he's excited to hear more on how the county and state can work together to achieve these goals.