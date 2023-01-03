ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

KTVZ

10 industries where truck drivers earn the most

Young female professional truck driver sitting and driving truck. America’s economy would come to a halt without truckers. The supply chains from factories and import locations to distributors and retailers—and our homes—would slam to a stop, leaving businesses and families alike without most of the items we need to live our lives. It’s very likely everything you see around you or touched today spent some part of its life on a truck. But the United States may begin to feel the effects of a trucker shortage more acutely in the coming years.
KTVZ

Why good news is bad news on Wall Street

Strong jobs reports, robust manufacturing data, still-hot consumer spending. Any time America reports its economy is strong, Wall Street has a freak-out. So why is good news taken as bad news on Wall Street?. “The short answer is that as the economy continues to grow, particularly on the jobs front,...
KTVZ

Southwest meltdown may cost the airline up to $825 million

The cost of the service meltdown at Southwest Airlines over the year-end holidays cost the airline nearly $1 billion and will cause the company to report a loss rather than a profit in the fourth quarter, the airline said in a filing on Friday. The airline, the nation’s largest domestic...
KTVZ

Cathay Pacific ramps up flights between Hong Kong and China as borders reopen

Hong Kong’s flagship airline is more than doubling its flights from the city to mainland China after the easing of pandemic restrictions, raising hopes of a recovery after dramatically cutting operations and suffering losses. Cathay Pacific Airways’ ramped up flight schedule was announced after China confirmed on Thursday that...
KTVZ

Major New York hospital is moving infants to other hospitals ahead of planned nursing union strike

Famed Manhattan hospital Mount Sinai is moving newborns in their intensive care unit to other hospitals ahead of a planned New York nursing union strike. Around 10,000 nurses at five private New York City hospitals are set to strike Monday after not yet reaching agreements on contracts and working conditions, the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) said Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVZ

CBP seizes $9.1 million worth of cocaine at the Pan American Dock in Puerto Rico

US Customs and Border Protection officers seized 877 pounds of cocaine on board the San Juan-Santo Domingo Ferry at the Pan American Dock in Puerto Rico last month. The drugs, which have an estimated value of $9.1 million, were spotted on December 26 during a routine cargo inspection. Officers removed a board covering the floor of a cargo platform to reveal 355 packages that tested positive for cocaine, the CBP said in a statement.
KTVZ

Venezuelan embassy run by opposition in US closes after Guaido ouster

The Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC, that was run by the opposition has suspended its operations, it announced in a press release Friday, following Juan Guaidó’s ouster as opposition leader. “We inform the Venezuelan community in the United States, and the public in general, that the Venezuelan Embassy...
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ

US returns looted antiquity to Palestinian Authority for first time ever

For the first time ever, the United States has returned a looted antiquity to the Palestinian Authority — an Iron Age ivory “cosmetic spoon” that is almost 3,000 years old. US and Palestinian officials attended a ceremony on Thursday marking the historic repatriation at the Ministry of...
KTVZ

Why now is the best time to book your 2023 vacation

The year’s off to a dramatic start with storms lashing the United States’ West Coast, a renewed volcanic eruption in Hawaii, and January heat records in Europe that are forcing some ski resorts to close due to a lack of snow. But it’s still looking like a great...
HAWAII STATE

