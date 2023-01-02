ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura, OH

countynewsonline.org

Carolyn Joanne Fink

Carolyn “Joanne” Fink of Union City, OH passed away January 2, 2023, at EverHeart Hospice Care Center in Greenville, OH. She was born on December 23, 1940, in Gettysburg, OH to the Late Harold and Anna Mae Horner. She married Jerry Fink on June 24, 1960, and he preceded her in death.
UNION CITY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Richard A Harsh

OCTOBER 13, 1948 – JANUARY 2, 2023. Richard Alan Harsh, 74 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Monday January 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. Richard was born October 13, 1948 in Greenville, Ohio, the son of the late Donald and Mary (Royer) Harsh.
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

DCCA presents award-winning Bluegrass Super Group at St. Clair Memorial Hall

Darke County Center for the Arts will present award-winning bluegrass group Appalachian Road Show at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, February 11. “DCCA is thrilled to be bringing this super group to our community,” said DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan. “While they are superb musicians, the members of Appalachian Road Show are also known as ambassadors of Appalachian culture. Whether interpreting traditional folk songs and hymns or offering their innovative original music, they convincingly tell the stories of real people through their songs,” she explained. Tickets for the performance by Appalachian Road Show are $30, and can be obtained by contacting DCCA at www.DarkeCountyArts.org or by calling 937-547-0908. If any remain by showtime, tickets will also be sold at the door the night of the show.
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Bowling: Greenwave Boys and Girls fall to New Bremen

The Greenville Boys bowled well at New Bremen but came up short in the end. Luke Kiser led the boys with a high game of 188 and a high series of 363. The boys bowl in the Back to School Bash in Fairfield Ohio on Saturday. The girls bowled their...
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

CBC asks Donors to join Critical Mission of Blood Donor Month

DAYTON, Ohio – Thanks to blood donors, more people lived to see the coming of the New Year. Community Blood Center says it needs more donors to reverse the critical shortage of type O and B negative blood and strengthen the winter supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month.
DAYTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

YMCA offers Blood Pressure Self Monitoring Program

As a leading nonprofit dedicated to improving the nation’s health, the YMCA of Darke County urges everyone in our community to help prevent heart disease by lowering your blood pressure with the help of the Y’s new Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring program. The Y is presenting this program in partnership with Family Health.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

2023 Annual Tree Seedling Sale Now Open

DARKE COUNTY- It’s time for the annual Darke SWCD Tree Seedling Sale. Each year we accept orders for a variety of trees and shrubs that are native to Ohio. This year is no exception, we are offering 20 different species to choose from. Everything from hardwoods, evergreens, fruit trees, strawberry and asparagus plants are available in limited supply. These packets offer a low-cost source of conservation plant materials that will provide food and cover for wildlife.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Ag Outlook Meeting Jan 20th

OSU Extension Darke County hosts an annual Ag Outlook meeting to give economic updates and expectations for the next year. This year we have a great line up of speakers coming to the county. We will start off the morning with a Commodity Grain Market Outlook with Dr. Seungki Lee,...
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

GPL website gets an exciting upgrade!

GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library is excited to announce the launch of our new website!. Our web address will remain the same but will now take patrons to a much more user-friendly site that matches the beauty of our historic library. Some of the new features are a Frequently...
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Beef Quality Assurance and Producer Meeting January 14th

Beef Quality Assurance is a national program that raises consumer confidence through offering proper management techniques and a commitment to quality within every part of the beef industry. The certification for adults lasts for 3 years. Producers can be certified at in person meetings or online. OSU Extension is holding...
ARCANUM, OH
countynewsonline.org

Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 01/03

Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 1:30PM. Atty. Nicole Pohlman – Resolution (R-1-2023) Petition for Annexation of 9.210 Acres into the Village of Arcanum, OH. R. Kelly Ormsby, III Darke Co. Prosecuting Attorney – Application to Employ...
DARKE COUNTY, OH

