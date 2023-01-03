Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Sources: Bernie Kosar pulled from radio show for Browns bet
Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar was pulled from the team's pregame radio show for betting on Sunday's game against the Steelers, sources said.
Texans eye massive personnel changes
The Houston Texans are wrapping up a train wreck of a season Sunday. Now it’s time for the cleanup. Fox Sports NFL analyst Jay Glazer, reporting on possible coaching changes Sunday, mentioned that regarding Texans coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio, “either one or both will be gone after this year.” How many Read more... The post Texans eye massive personnel changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Smush Parker Learned a Two-Week Long Lesson in Respect After Refusing to Buy a Speaker for Derrick Coleman
Smush Parker only played a handful of games with the Detroit Pistons, but he probably left the Motor City with an indelible memory of his time with Derrick Coleman. The post Smush Parker Learned a Two-Week Long Lesson in Respect After Refusing to Buy a Speaker for Derrick Coleman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Colts S Rodney Thomas makes interception, celebrates high school teammate Damar Hamlin
Rodney Thomas II made another big play for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and he capped it by honoring his high school teammate, Damar Hamlin. Thomas got his team-leading 4th interception of the season on the final play of the third quarter against the Houston Texans. After the play, the seventh-round rookie ran to...
Look: Rams show love for Damar Hamlin with pregame shirts, custom cleats
Players and teams around the NFL showed love to injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin throughout the week as the second-year defensive back recovers from a scare during Monday’s game against the Bengals. Every team changed their profile picture on Twitter to honor Hamlin, and on Sunday, the Rams gave him a shoutout in a couple of ways.
Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado is officially engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson
Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson and longtime partner Sharelle Rosado are officially engaged as the retired NFL football player proposed to the Selling Tampa alum on Saturday in Miami.
