ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury
Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Announces Meet & Greets For This Week’s Dynamite & Rampage
AEW have announced meet and greets for fans ahead of this week’s episodes of both AEW Dynamite, and AEW Rampage. Tickets for the pre-Dynamite meet and greet will go on sale at 12PM PT, the meet and greet will take place at 2:30PM and will feature both Eddie Kingston, and Ricky Starks.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley On His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon, Standing Up To Vince Together
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Foley talked about working with Stephanie McMahon upon his WWE return in 2016, the pair of them overriding Vince McMahon on a promo, dealing with memorizing scripts, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch This Week’s Episodes Of ‘Being The Elite’ & AEW Dark: Elevation, More
You can check out this week’s edition of ‘Being the Elite’ below. This episode is titled “Carnage and Cold Weather”:. You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below:. * The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project. * Hikaru...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Confirms KAIRI vs. Mercedes Moné Match, Moné Promo for Battle In The Valley
NJPW has officially announced the debut match for the former Sasha Banks. As noted, Mercedes Moné made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, turning on IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, right after her successful title defense over Tam Nakano. Moné then challenged KAIRI to a title match at the upcoming NJPW Battle In The Valley event. You can click here for footage of the debut, along with post-show comments and more notes from Moné.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Results – Episode 96
The following are the results from episode 96 of AEW Dark: Elevation, which aired on January 2, 2022. Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. The Pillars of Destiny. Matt Hardy & Isaiah Kassidy def. Manny Lemons and Ativa. Marina Shafir def. Lillith Grimm. Athena def. Gypsy Mac. The Dark Order...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW News – Singer HARDY Blasts Solo Sikoa, To Perform At Royal Rumble
Country music singer HARDY will perform live at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, as was announced this week on Monday Night RAW. HARDY was at ringside for Solo Sikoa’s “Nashville Street Fight” against Elias on the inaugural RAW of the new year, and offered Elias a guitar to hit Sikoa with. After the Samoan had fought Elias off, HARDY stepped in between the ropes and smashed the guitar over Sikoa’s back to no avail. HARDY quickly fled the ring as Sikoa slammed Elias through a piano to score the pinfall victory.
PWMania
NJPW New Year Dash Results – January 5, 2023
House Of Torture vs. Tomoaki Honma,Tiger Mask IV & Ren Narita. Match starts off with House Of Torture attacking targeting Tiger Mask IV early before Tiger Mask hits Dick Togo with a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Things spill outside with Tiger Mask & Ren Narita taking the guard rails before...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mike Mansury Says AEW’s Production Is More Like A Legitimate Sport
During a recent appearance on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast, AEW’s new Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury commented on how the production of AEW is more like legitimate sport, what he’s planning for the new presentation, and more. You can check out...
411mania.com
Kazuchika Okada Wins IWGP World Title At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kazuchika Okada is back on top in NJPW, as he defeated Jay White to become a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17. After hitting White with a Rainmaker to secure the victory, Okada was confronted by former champion Shingo Takagi. Takagi, who Okada defeated last year for his first reign, challenged him to a title match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Darby Allin Defeats Samoa Joe To Become A Two-Time TNT Champion
On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe to capture the TNT Championship for a second time. Darby pinned Joe following two Coffin Drops to a huge pop from his hometown crowd in Seattle, Washington. You can check out some highlights from the match below:
ewrestlingnews.com
LA Knight Doesn’t Know What The Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble Means
LA Knight will be facing Bray Wyatt in a Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Knight appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week to discuss the match. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com
What Happened After AEW Dynamite?, Darby Allin Addresses Hometown Crowd
During the main event of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe to capture the TNT Championship for a second time. Following the match, the new TNT Champion celebrated with his mentor Sting. After the show went off the air, Darby Allin addressed his hometown...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts VI Date & Location Revealed
All Elite Wrestling has announced the date and venue for Battle of the Belts VI via their website. The sixth edition of the quarterly special on TNT is scheduled for April 7 and will emanate from the Ryan Centre in Kingston, Rhode Island. The show will be part of a live episode of AEW Rampage, airing immediately after Rampage goes off the air.
ewrestlingnews.com
Hiromu Takahashi Crowned IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion
At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Hiromu Takahashi overcame defending champion Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado and Master Wato in a four-way match to become the new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. The finish of the match saw Hiromu Takahashi pin Master Wato following a devastating Time Bomb. The match lasted just under 17...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE ‘Strongly’ Believe Mercedes Mone Won’t Wrestle In AEW
As announced on yesterday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya picked Toni Storm to be her partner against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for next week’s episode in Los Angeles. This took some by surprise given many expected Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) to be her surprise partner. Baker seemingly...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mercedes Mone’ (Sasha Banks) Opens Pro Wrestling Tees Store, New Day Note, More
Mercedes Mone’, formerly WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, has officially launched a Pro Wrestling Tees store. You can find a link to her page in the tweet below:. WWE Superstar Xavier Woods took to Twitter today to explain why The New Day went to NXT. He wrote,. “The New Day...
