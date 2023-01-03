ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
without compromise
4d ago

When will the democrats give back Sacramento to the rightful owners..That would help show their willingness to bring harmony to the state..

Raymond Goyeneche
4d ago

Conquered not stolen,just like they were doing to each other long before Europeans came

Fran Webber
4d ago

They already own land the size of Idaho, get loads of welfare and were never slaves.

