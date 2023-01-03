Read full article on original website
Related
z93country.com
Local Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Stephen Spradlin of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for bail jumping-1st degree and persistent felony offender-1st degree. Austin Fairchild of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Commitment Order...
Pulaski County man indicted on kidnapping, strangulation charges
An indictment warrant was issued by a Pulaski Grand Jury following a criminal investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
2 dead, 3 injured in Somerset collision
Police officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Friday in Somerset.
Pulaski County deputies searching for missing girl
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Melissa Davis, 14, was last seen by family Tuesday on Glover Road in Eubank.
wymt.com
Two people killed in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash in Somerset. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials said a 2021 blue Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2012 grey Toyota van...
z93country.com
Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking following Traffic Stop
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on numerous felony charges including drug trafficking. On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:06 pm Deputy Derek Dennis observed a pickup truck making a traffic violation while turning from Kentucky Highway 3106 onto No-Knox Drive. When Deputy Dennis turned around to conduct a traffic stop the pickup had entered the parking lot of the Trade Way Shopping Center. When Deputy Dennis activated his emergency equipment to make a traffic stop the driver failed to stop and pulled out in front of several vehicles on Main Street from the shopping center. The vehicle then turned onto Harper Drive where Deputy Dennis was able to block the pickup causing it to stop. While placing the driver under arrest a glass smoking pipe with residue commonly used with illegal narcotics was located on that person. Deputy Dennis deployed his K-9 Unit Deputy Dunya for a free air sniff around the pickup truck. Deputy K-9 Dunya alerted the driver’s door area. A search of the pickup resulted in a black box being found under the driver’s seat which contained a bag of suspected methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 22.5 grams, several new plastic baggies commonly used with illegal drug sales, a set of digital scales with drug residue and 2 metal spoons. The bag of suspected methamphetamine tested positive to be methamphetamine once tested on the Sheriff’s Office Tru-Narc identifying equipment.
1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in London
A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday.
WKYT 27
Two dead after fatal accident in Somerset
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday night, officers from the Somerset Police Department responded to a fatal vehicle collision on Monticello St. on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in Somerset. Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 10:30 PM to find a head-on collision between a pickup truck and...
q95fm.net
Law Enforcement In Laurel County Announce New Drug Interdiction Task Force
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has announced the launch of a new drug interdiction task force. Laurel County Sheriff John Root, London Police Chief Chuck Johnson, and Appalachia HIDTA Executive Director Vic Brown, made the announcement, as the task force is a joint venture between the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and the London Police Department with the funding from Appalachia HIDTA, which means High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas.
lakercountry.com
Details released about fatal collision Monday evening
Kentucky State Police Post 15 released details Wednesday afternoon about a fatal collision that occurred on North Highway 127 Monday evening. According to state police, troopers responded to the collision at around 5:47 p.m. Preliminary investigations revealed that Alex Fabian Lopez Entzin, 23 of Russell Springs, was traveling south on Highway 127 in a 2013 Ford Escape when he met a 2022 GMC Terrain traveling north on Highway 127, operated by 75-year-old Wanda Wethington of Russell Springs.
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
lakercountry.com
Accident on North 127 results in one fatality, one airlifted
A two-vehicle, head-on collision on North Highway 127 Monday evening left a woman dead and resulted in a man being airlifted from the scene. WJRS News has learned that 75-year-old Wanda Mae Wethington was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Russell County Coroner’s Office and a man was airlifted from the scene.
WLKY.com
Did you know Kentucky is one of the only places on Earth that has a regular 'moonbow?'
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — There's just something special about seeing a rainbow. But it's even rarer to see one at night. However, in Kentucky, you can see a "moonbow," or a lunar rainbow, pretty regularly. And it's one of only a few places on earth where that happens. The...
z93country.com
Lady Cards Fall in District Game
Wayne County girls basketball was defeated Thursday night in a district game at Southwestern 52-41. Next up for the Lady Cardinals will be a road trip to East Jessamine tomorrow afternoon, then they’ll host Russell County this coming Monday. The boys are in action tonight as they host Boyle...
Human remains found in Tennessee identified as Kentucky woman
On Dec. 4, police received a tip of possible human remains in a wooded area in Cleveland, Tennessee. Those remains have now been identified.
Comments / 0