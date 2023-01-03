According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on numerous felony charges including drug trafficking. On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:06 pm Deputy Derek Dennis observed a pickup truck making a traffic violation while turning from Kentucky Highway 3106 onto No-Knox Drive. When Deputy Dennis turned around to conduct a traffic stop the pickup had entered the parking lot of the Trade Way Shopping Center. When Deputy Dennis activated his emergency equipment to make a traffic stop the driver failed to stop and pulled out in front of several vehicles on Main Street from the shopping center. The vehicle then turned onto Harper Drive where Deputy Dennis was able to block the pickup causing it to stop. While placing the driver under arrest a glass smoking pipe with residue commonly used with illegal narcotics was located on that person. Deputy Dennis deployed his K-9 Unit Deputy Dunya for a free air sniff around the pickup truck. Deputy K-9 Dunya alerted the driver’s door area. A search of the pickup resulted in a black box being found under the driver’s seat which contained a bag of suspected methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 22.5 grams, several new plastic baggies commonly used with illegal drug sales, a set of digital scales with drug residue and 2 metal spoons. The bag of suspected methamphetamine tested positive to be methamphetamine once tested on the Sheriff’s Office Tru-Narc identifying equipment.

MONTICELLO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO